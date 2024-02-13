Adamson, NU-Nazareth rule UAAP juniors volleyball

The Lady Baby Falcons dethroned the NUNS Lady Bullpups, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26, in Game 2 for a magnificent 14-game tournament sweep of the girls division en route to the school’s breakthrough championship.

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson captured its first girls’ title via sweep as National U-Nazareth School reclaimed the men’s crown in the UAAP Season 86 high school volleyball tournaments Monday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Graduating ace Shaina Nitura stood at the forefront of Adamson’s march to history by bagging the Season MVP, Finals MVP and Best Outside Spiker awards in a stellar campaign.

Mary Grace del Moral (Second Best Middle Blocker) and Felicity Sagaysay (Best Setter) also played instrumental in completing the perfect run of the Lady Baby Falcons — at the expense of two-time champion Lady Bullpups.

"I'm really thankful sa Lord kung anong ginawa niya sa buhay namin. Hindi kami makakating rito kung hindi dahil sa Kanya," said coach JP Yude, who will also call the shots for the Lady Falcons in the women’s tournament.

Adamson’s historic girls’ title came on the heels of the school’s championship in the boys’ basketball for the first time in 31 years, coincidentally also against NUNS.

Good thing for NUNS, it took care of business in the boys’ volleyball with a thrilling 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 reverse sweep of the University of the East in the winner-take-all Game 3 to complete redemption after losing its throne to Far Eastern University-Diliman last season.

"Isa to sa sweetest kasi sa pinagdaan rin namin. Nung natalo kami nung Game 2, bumagsak kami nun. Kaya ginawa talaga namin lahat para matanggal 'yung kumbaga malas," said Bullpups mentor Edgar Barroga after a hard-fought series marked by a 39-37, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 win in Game 1 and a tough 18-25, 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11 Game 2 loss.

Miguel Egger, the Best Middle Blocker, showed the way with Matthew Abut, Karl Lascuña, Dave Lardizabal and senior playmaker Jeffe Gallego Jr., who was adjudged the Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, other awardees on the boys’ side were Jancriz Ayco (MVP and Best Opposite) Paolo Medino (Second Best Outside Spiker) and Sean Cruz (Second Best Middle Blocker) of Santo Tomas, FEU-D’s Rhodson Du-ot (Best Setter) and Adamson’s John Ian Gueverra (Best Libero).

In the girls’ division, Season 85 MVP Kianne Olango of NUNS was named Best Opposite Spiker with teammates Bienne Bansil (First Best Middle Blocker), Celine Marsh (First Best Outside Spiker) and IC Cepada (Best Libero).