^

Sports

Adamson, NU-Nazareth rule UAAP juniors volleyball

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 3:30pm
Adamson, NU-Nazareth rule UAAP juniors volleyball
The Lady Baby Falcons dethroned the NUNS Lady Bullpups, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26, in Game 2 for a magnificent 14-game tournament sweep of the girls division en route to the school’s breakthrough championship.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson captured its first girls’ title via sweep as National U-Nazareth School reclaimed the men’s crown in the UAAP Season 86 high school volleyball tournaments Monday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Baby Falcons dethroned the NUNS Lady Bullpups, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26, in Game 2 for a magnificent 14-game tournament sweep of the girls division en route to the school’s breakthrough championship.

Graduating ace Shaina Nitura stood at the forefront of Adamson’s march to history by bagging the Season MVP, Finals MVP and Best Outside Spiker awards in a stellar campaign.

Mary Grace del Moral (Second Best Middle Blocker) and Felicity Sagaysay (Best Setter) also played instrumental in completing the perfect run of the Lady Baby Falcons — at the expense of two-time champion Lady Bullpups.

"I'm really thankful sa Lord kung anong ginawa niya sa buhay namin. Hindi kami makakating rito kung hindi dahil sa Kanya," said coach JP Yude, who will also call the shots for the Lady Falcons in the women’s tournament.

Adamson’s historic girls’ title came on the heels of the school’s championship in the boys’ basketball for the first time in 31 years, coincidentally also against NUNS.

Good thing for NUNS, it took care of business in the boys’ volleyball with a thrilling 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 reverse sweep of the University of the East in the winner-take-all Game 3 to complete redemption after losing its throne to Far Eastern University-Diliman last season.

"Isa to sa sweetest kasi sa pinagdaan rin namin. Nung natalo kami nung Game 2, bumagsak kami nun. Kaya ginawa talaga namin lahat para matanggal 'yung kumbaga malas," said Bullpups mentor Edgar Barroga after a hard-fought series marked by a 39-37, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 win in Game 1 and a tough 18-25, 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11 Game 2 loss.

Miguel Egger, the Best Middle Blocker, showed the way with Matthew Abut, Karl Lascuña, Dave Lardizabal and senior playmaker Jeffe Gallego Jr., who was adjudged the Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, other awardees on the boys’ side were Jancriz Ayco (MVP and Best Opposite) Paolo Medino (Second Best Outside Spiker) and Sean Cruz (Second Best Middle Blocker) of Santo Tomas, FEU-D’s Rhodson Du-ot (Best Setter) and Adamson’s John Ian Gueverra (Best Libero).

In the girls’ division, Season 85 MVP Kianne Olango of NUNS was named Best Opposite Spiker with teammates Bienne Bansil (First Best Middle Blocker), Celine Marsh (First Best Outside Spiker) and IC Cepada (Best Libero).

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions La Salle Lady Spikers will have a tough time defending their title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

7 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said if he had to choose between an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the French Open title, he would...
Sports
fbtw
No doubt about CJ

No doubt about CJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s a raging debate on who actually deserves the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Import award after Phoenix’...
Sports
fbtw
New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Changing the culture of the UP Fighting Maroons will be the priority this season for new coach Oliver Almadro.
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

Tiger Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after Nike split

6 hours ago
Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and apparel line with TaylorMade, after announcing the end of a 27-year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

5 hours ago
Stephen Fuertes and Dhea Cua defied the odds, including top seeded players in their respective categories, to secure victories...
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

Paris Olympics set for gold medal in luxury promotion

6 hours ago
From the podium to athletes' wardrobes, French luxury goods giant LVMH is planning to put high-end Gallic chic at the heart...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

Cebu native Hyder Amil wins 1st UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Thirty-three-year-old Filipino-American Hyder Amil made his UFC debut a memorable one. He also served notice to the featherweight...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka put last week's first round defeat in Abu Dhabi behind her with a straight sets defeat of 15th seed Caroline Garcia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with