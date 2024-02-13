'Heart' at center of Capital1's arsenal for PVL campaign, says Gorayeb

Coach Roger Gorayeb poses with Capital1 Solar Energy owners Many and Milka Romero (second and third from left) and assistant team manager Hollie Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines – He may not have the luxury of a long and careful preparation, but Roger Gorayeb, the well-loved coach of newcomer Capital1 Solar Energy, is banking heavily on his players’ big fighting heart in their bid to pull off some surprises in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, which starts next week.

“In this league, time is a good investment considering the level of competition. It’s very tough, so I am pinning my hopes on their big fighting hearts as we begin our journey,” said Gorayeb during the team dinner Monday night, February 12, hosted by amiable owners Mandy and Milka Romero.

Gorayeb’s concern is valid as the Solar Spikers are barely three-week old when the league opens shop on Tuesday next week.

“First two days of our practice, naririnig ko pa sila nagtatanong ‘ano nga name mo,’” said Gorayeb with his usual toothy smile.

Still, Gorayeb is convinced that all 20 players of the team have one common mission — that is to prove that they truly belong to the widely popular pro league.

“Gutom sila sa playing time so I am very sure they will give it their all each game. Lalaban sila ng sabayan sa mga established teams in the league,” added the multi-titled tactician who helped sharpen the skills of sport idol Alyssa Valdez dating back their celebrated Ateneo days.

Gorayeb also expressed in delight that there no such thing as “star factor” in the team — at least for now.

“No egos whatsoever for my team which is a mixture experienced players and young ones. Lahat sila iisa ang lang iniisip, which is how to help Capitail1win games and gain followers,” said Gorayeb as he hopped from one table to another to exchange pleasantries with his players, including new additions Patty Orendain and Aiko Urdas.

As expected, the Romero sisters, determined to relive the winning legacy their father — Rep. Mikee Romero — started while handling a basketball team in the defunct Philippine Basketball League, challenged the team not only to go out and play but also fight ferociously like wounded lions.

“Show that we belong to this league and always give your best shots,” said Mandy, who heads the family-owned Capital1 Solar Energy.

Milka, the oldest of the two sports-minded sisters, readily agreed.

Knowing full well that time is vital in whipping up a team into a title contender, Milka said: “Our goal is to cultivate a winning culture, but we’re not in a hurry, so it’s going to be step by step first.”

Apart from Orendain and Urdas, other members of the team who are expected to rise and shine are Heather Guino-o and Jannine Navarro, Arriane Layug, Jorelle Singh and Janeca Lana.

Other members of the team are Rovee Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Lourdes Clemente, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, Bingle Landicho, Dana Del Rosario, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, and Sofia Nipa.

Also present during the dinner-cum-pep talk were team officials Edwin Galvez, Hollie Reyes and Iby Bautista.