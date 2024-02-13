Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Stephen Fuertes (left) and Dhea Cua (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Davao del Norte’s Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO) Tommy Bernaldez during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Fuertes and Dhea Cua defied the odds, including top seeded players in their respective categories, to secure victories in the premier division of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships in Davao del Norte Sunday.

The third-ranked Fuertes stunned No. 1 Jason Battad in the semis, 6-3, 6-4, then thwarted fourth seed Bench Neri, 7-6(3), 6-2, as the Digos City native claimed the boys’ trophy in the 18-and-under category of the first of two Group 2 tournaments presented by Dunlop at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts.

Cua, for his part, produced the more impressive result as the unranked player from Kidapawan City repulsed No. 6 Jasmen Kadalum, 5-4(4), 4-1, in the second round, turned back fourth ranked Sanschena Francisco in the next, 6-3, 7-6(5), and trounced No. 4 Faith Lazaro, 6-4, 6-2, in the semis.

In the final, she defeated top seed Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-2, 6-4.

Fuertes showcased his skills further as he also won the 16-and-U title with a masterful 6-3, 6-2 victory over Battad. Fuertes and Cua shared Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament, which part of the country’s extensive talent-search organized by Palawan Pawnshop and headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other winners in the five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Rating, were Aika Salahudin, also from Digos, Davao de Oro’s Arriana Maglana, Cotabato’s Aljaven Lumambas, Justine Gumbao from Sultan Kudarat, Davao de Oro’s Matt Docena and Francis Dimzon.

Salahudin, the top-ranked player in girls’ 16-and-U, crushed Jannah Otico, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals; No. 4 Maglana edged top seed Otico in a thrilling semis duel, 6-4, 6-7(2), 10-5, then routed No. 2 Princess Placa, 6-1, 6-0, to bag the girls’ 14-and-U crown; while the unseeded Lumambas upended No. 1 Yendor Carvajal, 6-2, 6-0, in the semis, then ripped No. 2 Docena, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 14-and-U trophy,

Gumbao and Docena shared the 12-and-U titles after the former scored a 4-0(ret.) win over Maureen Mamaba and the latter shocked top seed Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 7-6(1).

The third-ranked Dimzon took the 10-under unisex championship with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over No. 1 Daneea Sinsuat.

In doubles, Bernaldez, from Tagum City, and Lazaro pulled off a tough 8-6 win over Cua and Francisco, while Rossel Judabal and Neri whipped Battad and Miguel Bocobo, 8-2, for the boys’ diadem.

Jannah Otico and Maglana copped the 14-and-U title with an 8-0 rout of Rhea Palac and Sinsuat, while Docena and Dexter Salcedo tripped Carvajal and Liam Gabay, 8-3.

Dimzon. Kerby Mangaron capturerd the 10-unisex doubles crown with an 8-2 victory over Thomas Bernaldez and Gabriel Francisco.