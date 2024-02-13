^

Sports

Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest

Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 11:57am
Fuertes, Cua win titles in Gov. Jubahib Cup netfest
Stephen Fuertes (left) and Dhea Cua (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Davao del Norte’s Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO) Tommy Bernaldez during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Fuertes and Dhea Cua defied the odds, including top seeded players in their respective categories, to secure victories in the premier division of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships in Davao del Norte Sunday.

The third-ranked Fuertes stunned No. 1 Jason Battad in the semis, 6-3, 6-4, then thwarted fourth seed Bench Neri, 7-6(3), 6-2, as the Digos City native claimed the boys’ trophy in the 18-and-under category of the first of two Group 2 tournaments presented by Dunlop at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts.

Cua, for his part, produced the more impressive result as the unranked player from Kidapawan City repulsed No. 6 Jasmen Kadalum, 5-4(4), 4-1, in the second round, turned back fourth ranked Sanschena Francisco in the next, 6-3, 7-6(5), and trounced No. 4 Faith Lazaro, 6-4, 6-2, in the semis.

In the final, she defeated top seed Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-2, 6-4.

Fuertes showcased his skills further as he also won the 16-and-U title with a masterful 6-3, 6-2 victory over Battad. Fuertes and Cua shared Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament, which part of the country’s extensive talent-search organized by Palawan Pawnshop and headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other winners in the five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Rating, were Aika Salahudin, also from Digos, Davao de Oro’s Arriana Maglana, Cotabato’s Aljaven Lumambas, Justine Gumbao from Sultan Kudarat, Davao de Oro’s Matt Docena and Francis Dimzon.

Salahudin, the top-ranked player in girls’ 16-and-U, crushed Jannah Otico, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals; No. 4 Maglana edged top seed Otico in a thrilling semis duel, 6-4, 6-7(2), 10-5, then routed No. 2 Princess Placa, 6-1, 6-0, to bag the girls’ 14-and-U crown; while the unseeded Lumambas upended No. 1 Yendor Carvajal, 6-2, 6-0, in the semis, then ripped No. 2 Docena, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the boys’ 14-and-U trophy,

Gumbao and Docena shared the 12-and-U titles after the former scored a 4-0(ret.) win over Maureen Mamaba and the latter shocked top seed Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 7-6(1).

The third-ranked Dimzon took the 10-under unisex championship with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over No. 1 Daneea Sinsuat.

In doubles, Bernaldez, from Tagum City, and Lazaro pulled off a tough 8-6 win over Cua and Francisco, while Rossel Judabal and Neri whipped Battad and Miguel Bocobo, 8-2, for the boys’ diadem.

Jannah Otico and Maglana copped the 14-and-U title with an 8-0 rout of Rhea Palac and Sinsuat, while Docena and Dexter Salcedo tripped Carvajal and Liam Gabay, 8-3.

Dimzon. Kerby Mangaron capturerd the 10-unisex doubles crown with an 8-2 victory over Thomas Bernaldez and Gabriel Francisco.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

Defending UAAP crown will be difficult, Lady Spikers coach admits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions La Salle Lady Spikers will have a tough time defending their title in the...
Sports
fbtw
No doubt about CJ

No doubt about CJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There’s a raging debate on who actually deserves the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Import award after Phoenix’...
Sports
fbtw
New-look UAAP Season 86 volleyball ready for takeoff

New-look UAAP Season 86 volleyball ready for takeoff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
New faces, old aces now in different squads headline the cast as the highly anticipated UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

New UP volleyball coach Almadro eyes to cultivate winning culture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Changing the culture of the UP Fighting Maroons will be the priority this season for new coach Oliver Almadro.
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions escape past Pirates

Scorpions escape past Pirates

13 hours ago
Centro Escolar University was held scoreless in the last four minutes but held on to beat Lyceum of the Philippines University,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

3 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said if he had to choose between an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the French Open title, he would...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss

3 hours ago
Naomi Osaka put last week's first round defeat in Abu Dhabi behind her with a straight sets defeat of 15th seed Caroline Garcia...
Sports
fbtw
Alonso says he is 'attractive' to other F1 teams after Hamilton's Ferrari switch

Alonso says he is 'attractive' to other F1 teams after Hamilton's Ferrari switch

4 hours ago
Fernando Alonso said he is "attractive" to other Formula One teams but denied any contact with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton...
Sports
fbtw
Bey: I don&rsquo;t feel like our backs against wall

Bey: I don’t feel like our backs against wall

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Surrounded and all by a charging power, Magnolia isn’t ready to submit to a San Miguel Beer rule.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with