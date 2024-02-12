^

Sports

Van Sickle, Petro Gazz tease bright future after Champions League conquest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 12, 2024 | 4:01pm
Brooke Van Sickle was at the forefront of that commendable campaign for Petro Gazz, winning the Best Open Hitter and Most Valuable Player awards to somehow issue a glaring statement in her first Philippine volleyball appearance.
MANILA, Philippines – Brooke Van Sickle and Petro Gazz are just getting started.

Fresh from a stunning title run in the PNVF Champions League, the Angels said that it was only the tip of the iceberg for the grander things they want to achieve — starting in the much-awaited Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stint later this month.

Albeit parading a rejigged roster, a new coach from Japan and coming in as the No. 3 team in the knockout rounds, Petro Gazz braved on and stole the crown from erstwhile unbeaten Cignal with a masterful 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 sweep.

Van Sickle was at the forefront of that commendable campaign for coach Koji Tsuzubara’s wards, winning the Best Open Hitter and Most Valuable Player awards to somehow issue a glaring statement in her first Philippine volleyball appearance.

“There’s still more to come from what we’re working up. We’ve kind of touched the surface but there’s a lot of cool things that coach Koji wants to improve. We’re still working on it,” said Sickle, a former Big West Conference MVP in the US NCAA.

Van Sickle, from the University of Oregon and the University of Hawaii, arrived only late last month that’s almost the same time as Tsuzubara's arrival.

The limited training camp hardly derailed the Angels’ route to the PNVF cup and with still more than a week before their PVL debut, expect them to polish the bearings and fine-tune their chemistry for an even stronger showing.

“I do believe that we’re a force to be reckoned with moving forward. We’re slowly proving ourselves and we’re building confidence slowly as each day goes by. We’re building that team chemistry and everything,” she beamed.

To do that, Sickle and Tsuzurabara will not march onto the battlefield alone as Jonah Sabete (Second Best Open Hitter) and team captain Remy Palma (Second Best Middle Blocker) are expected to provide solid coverage.

“It’s just the cherry-on-top type of finish. I’m very proud of my entire team. Knowing that I always have their back and they have mine, that’s my goal moving forward,” vowed Van Sickle.

