Remolino, Alcoseba sine in Sunrise Sprint race

CAMARINES SUR – Kim Remolino and Faith Alcoseba lived up to pre-race hype but achieved victories in distinct styles in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint at the CamSur Watersports Complex here Sunday.

Remolino edged Matthew Hermosa and Renz Corbin in a thrilling finish, posting a 01:04:33 clocking to rule the men’s division of the sub-category event to the 5150 CamSur covering 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run distance. Hermosa and Corbin turned in identical times of 01:04:49.

Alcoseba, on the other hand, dominated from start to finish, claiming the top spot in the women’s side in 01:08:52. Heart Quiambao placed a distant second in 01:14:09, while Nicole del Rosario came in third in 01:14:38.

Remolino and Alcoseba, both representing Team Go for Gold Cebu, flashed their exceptional form and rigorous training, previously excelling in a short-distance triathlon series as they shared top honors with 5150 CamSur overall winners Kim Mangrobang and Edward Macalalad.

Remolino also took the 20-24 age group title while Hermosa secured victory in the 15-19 division of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., which also marked the triathlon’s return to its original race destination.

Other winners in the men’s categories included Mark Novallasca (25-29), Bryan Tan (30-34), Saidamen Manabilang (35-39), Dennis Llagas (40-44), Emilio Corral (50-54) and William Menes (55-59).

Alcoseba also claimed the women’s 20-24 trophy, Raizzen Azada took the 15-19 crown, Regina Rosquites topped the 30-34 class, and Liza Jane Reyes ruled the 45-49 category.

TLTG Go for Gold, comprised of Alcoseba, Corbin, John Lalimos, Johnwayne Ybañez and Fidel Redillas, nailed the best team award with a combined time of 5:41:56.66, while Remolino and Hermosa’s Team Go for Gold, which also included Carron Cañas, Randle Belleza and Jeremy Go, clocked 6:07:09.20 for second.

Meantime, Team CamSur Triteam topped the all-male relay event with a time of 2:06:18, besting Team TDSC, which timed 2:12:12, while Team Hawhaw 2.0 placed third in 3:43:01.

Team Trilungs, on the other hand, ruled the all-female relay side in 3:28:10, edging Team Adreality and TDDNG Tri, which submitted 3:30:50 and 3:34:09 clocking, respectively, while CamSur Triteam 2 bagged the mixed team relay trophy in 2:11:58, beating Team The Next Step Tri and Tri Team 300, which timed 2:22:06 and 2:56:09, respectively.

Meanwhile, CamSur Triteam, made up of Mark Hosana, Renel Brecenio, John Bufete, Mariano Basagre, Jr. and Anne Nuñez, emerged the best team in the 5150 CamSur, pooling a combined time of 12:07:39.14. The Next Step Tri, composed of Irienold Reig, Jr., Aldenreed Mercado, Mangrobang, Daniel Brown and Ana Locsin, assembled a total clocking of 12:38:31.57 for second while the Trimac squad of Crisanto Gabriel, Jr., Nino Mundo, Gerald Violago, Sarah Jervoso and Neil Delarmente, finished third with 15:04:21.75.