Mangrobang, Macalalad rule 5150 CamSur triathlon

CAMARINES SUR – In-form Kim Mangrobang and comebacking Edward Macalalad showcased their strength and determination in the bike and run legs, emerging as the overall champions in their respective divisions in the 5150 CamSur here Sunday.

Mangrobang took control during the bike event after placing second to Erika Burgos in the opening swim stage then sustained her pace in the run to cruise to victory in 2:22:35 over the Olympic-distance course of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race that marked the triathlon’s return to its original race destination.

The Santa Rosa, Laguna native expressed happiness at returning to CamSur, drawing inspiration from the nostalgic atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd support.

“Happy ako kasi nakapag-race na naman ako dito sa CamSur. I did the 70.3 last 2011 and I think I was the youngest at that time. Ngayon bumalik ako dito, same pa rin yung mga tao, yung mga nag-chi-cheer. Sobrang supportive ng mga taga CamSur,” said the 32-year-old Mangrobang, who turned in leg times of 0:01:18 (swim), 1:12:02 (bike) and 45:27 (run) to claim the women’s crown.

Winner of the inaugural 5150 Dapitan last September, Mangrobang attributed her excellent form to consistent training with the national team. She emphasized that races like these are part of their year-long preparation.

“As part of the national team, we train the whole year and this is just one of the training races lined up for us,” she added.

Burgos set the pace in the swim but faced challenges in the bike segment before mounting a comeback in the run, securing second place in 2:26:33, while Bea Quiambao placed third with a 2:29:28 clocking.

French Amandine Fetaud and Anne Nuñez took the next two spots in 2:41:47 and 2:44.32, respectively.

Mangrobang dedicated her victory to her family and sponsors, looking forward to future endurance races throughout the season. She also expressed optimism about vying in the 70.3 category.

“Maganda panalo ito kasi season opener, and we’ll be racing till November. I just hope to be able to compete in 70.3,” said Mangrobang, who also bagged the 30-34 age-group division trophy.

In the men’s division, Macalalad, 27, took the lead in the bike leg and maintained his performance in the run, claiming the title with a time of 2:08:38 over John Ciron (2:10:36) and Mark Hosana (2:11:27).

“Actually, kinabahan ako prior to the race but I felt good when it started. I told myself to just give my best,” said Macalalad. “Actually, two years ago nag-race pa ako sa Subic at nanalo, so kumbaga parang eto yung comeback race ko after the pandemic. Ngayon gusto kong bumalik na talaga at tuloy-tuloy.”

“I dedicate this to my family and the Lord. Kasi after nung mga nangyari the past years, parang di ko po akalain na makakabalik pa ako sa stage na to. So napakasaya ko po talaga and I offer this win to them,” added Macalalad.

“Sobrang hirap ng competition, magagaling ang mga nakalaban ko kaya di ko talaga akalain na makukuha ko yung first place,” said Macalalad, who also praised the organizers of the event, which drew runners from 11 countries.

“Sobrang organized ang karerang ito. Ang ganda ng swim, bike at run courses. Kaya sa mga sasali sa mga upcoming events dito sa CamSur, go and race.”

Irienold Reig Jr. and Aidanreed Mercado clocked 2:13:11 and 2:15:56 to place fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc., hosted by the Province of Camarines Sur and supported by Go for Gold, 2Go, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Ilaw Atbp., Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportograf.

Meanwhile, Burgos bested Quiambao for the 20-24 title while Nuñez bagged the 25-29 diadem, Christine Pascual topped the 35-39 class (2:56:43), Fetaud ruled the 40-44 division, Rena Marte won the 45-49 crown (3:21:21) and Leoniza Gusilatar reigned in 50-54 (3:36:31).

Macalalad, who won a 5150 race in Subic in 2019, also captured the 25-29 title with leg clocking of 0:21:46, 1:02:31 and 0:41:39, while John Bufete took the 15-19 plum (2:23:43), Reig copped the 20-24 title, Hosana won the 30-34 diadem, Renel Brecino pocketed the 35-39 crown (2:20:46), Emmanuel Capisanan claimed the 40-44 trophy (2:33:35), Haythem El-Ansary bested the field in 45-49 class (2:19:35), Levy Ang took the 50-54 title (2:48:24), Dante Macalintal ruled the 55-59 class (2:48:04) and Bobby Lamod topped the 65-69 class (3:42:33).