^

Sports

Mangrobang, Macalalad rule 5150 CamSur triathlon

Philstar.com
February 11, 2024 | 4:10pm
Mangrobang, Macalalad rule 5150 CamSur triathlon
Triathlon stock photo
via Dreamstime

CAMARINES SUR – In-form Kim Mangrobang and comebacking Edward Macalalad showcased their strength and determination in the bike and run legs, emerging as the overall champions in their respective divisions in the 5150 CamSur here Sunday.

Mangrobang took control during the bike event after placing second to Erika Burgos in the opening swim stage then sustained her pace in the run to cruise to victory in 2:22:35 over the Olympic-distance course of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race that marked the triathlon’s return to its original race destination.

The Santa Rosa, Laguna native expressed happiness at returning to CamSur, drawing inspiration from the nostalgic atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd support.

“Happy ako kasi nakapag-race na naman ako dito sa CamSur. I did the 70.3 last 2011 and I think I was the youngest at that time. Ngayon bumalik ako dito, same pa rin yung mga tao, yung mga nag-chi-cheer. Sobrang supportive ng mga taga CamSur,” said the 32-year-old Mangrobang, who turned in leg times of 0:01:18 (swim), 1:12:02 (bike) and 45:27 (run) to claim the women’s crown.

Winner of the inaugural 5150 Dapitan last September, Mangrobang attributed her excellent form to consistent training with the national team. She emphasized that races like these are part of their year-long preparation.
“As part of the national team, we train the whole year and this is just one of the training races lined up for us,” she added.

Burgos set the pace in the swim but faced challenges in the bike segment before mounting a comeback in the run, securing second place in 2:26:33, while Bea Quiambao placed third with a 2:29:28 clocking.

French Amandine Fetaud and Anne Nuñez took the next two spots in 2:41:47 and 2:44.32, respectively.

Mangrobang dedicated her victory to her family and sponsors, looking forward to future endurance races throughout the season. She also expressed optimism about vying in the 70.3 category.

“Maganda panalo ito kasi season opener, and we’ll be racing till November. I just hope to be able to compete in 70.3,” said Mangrobang, who also bagged the 30-34 age-group division trophy.

In the men’s division, Macalalad, 27, took the lead in the bike leg and maintained his performance in the run, claiming the title with a time of 2:08:38 over John Ciron (2:10:36) and Mark Hosana (2:11:27).

“Actually, kinabahan ako prior to the race but I felt good when it started. I told myself to just give my best,” said Macalalad. “Actually, two years ago nag-race pa ako sa Subic at nanalo, so kumbaga parang eto yung comeback race ko after the pandemic. Ngayon gusto kong bumalik na talaga at tuloy-tuloy.”

“I dedicate this to my family and the Lord. Kasi after nung mga nangyari the past years, parang di ko po akalain na makakabalik pa ako sa stage na to. So napakasaya ko po talaga and I offer this win to them,” added Macalalad.

“Sobrang hirap ng competition, magagaling ang mga nakalaban ko kaya di ko talaga akalain na makukuha ko yung first place,” said Macalalad, who also praised the organizers of the event, which drew runners from 11 countries.
“Sobrang organized ang karerang ito. Ang ganda ng swim, bike at run courses. Kaya sa mga sasali sa mga upcoming events dito sa CamSur, go and race.”

Irienold Reig Jr. and Aidanreed Mercado clocked 2:13:11 and 2:15:56 to place fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc., hosted by the Province of Camarines Sur and supported by Go for Gold, 2Go, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Ilaw Atbp., Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportograf.

Meanwhile, Burgos bested Quiambao for the 20-24 title while Nuñez bagged the 25-29 diadem, Christine Pascual topped the 35-39 class (2:56:43), Fetaud ruled the 40-44 division, Rena Marte won the 45-49 crown (3:21:21) and Leoniza Gusilatar reigned in 50-54 (3:36:31).

Macalalad, who won a 5150 race in Subic in 2019, also captured the 25-29 title with leg clocking of 0:21:46, 1:02:31 and 0:41:39, while John Bufete took the 15-19 plum (2:23:43), Reig copped the 20-24 title, Hosana won the 30-34 diadem, Renel Brecino pocketed the 35-39 crown (2:20:46), Emmanuel Capisanan claimed the 40-44 trophy (2:33:35), Haythem El-Ansary bested the field in 45-49 class (2:19:35), Levy Ang took the 50-54 title (2:48:24), Dante Macalintal ruled the 55-59 class (2:48:04) and Bobby Lamod topped the 65-69 class (3:42:33).

vuukle comment

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Darang drops 32 points as Diliman shocks CEU in UCAL cagefest

Darang drops 32 points as Diliman shocks CEU in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Spitfire Robbi Marion Darang and Axl Ross Taporco combined for 13 triples as former champion Diliman College stunned reigning...
Sports
fbtw
Squires all bald, brawny

Squires all bald, brawny

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The all-bald Letran Squires crushed the Jose Rizal U Light bombers, 102-64, yesterday and kicked off their back-to-back bid...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese cities pull Argentina matches after Messi no-show

Chinese cities pull Argentina matches after Messi no-show

1 day ago
Sports bosses in China have cancelled two friendly matches featuring world champions Argentina, after their star man Lionel...
Sports
fbtw
49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular

49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular

9 hours ago
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in a blockbuster Super Bowl showdown here Sunday (Monday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Best Import award surprises J3

Best Import award surprises J3

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Johnathan Williams never expected to be named Best Import of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup so when Phoenix coach Jamike...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brownlee optimistic on Gilas future

Brownlee optimistic on Gilas future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Philippine basketball scene will be “on the rise even more” in the coming years, Justin Brownlee said, as...
Sports
fbtw
Taylor takes one stroke lead into final day of Phoenix Open

Taylor takes one stroke lead into final day of Phoenix Open

8 hours ago
Canadian Nick Taylor held a one stroke lead over American Sahith Theegala when darkness halted play in the third round of...
Sports
fbtw
Johnson charges late to win LIV Golf Vegas title

Johnson charges late to win LIV Golf Vegas title

8 hours ago
Dustin Johnson sank a 15-foot birdie putt on his penultimate hole and salvaged par at the last to win the LIV Golf Las Vegas...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots still underdogs vs Beermen, Victolero admits

Hotshots still underdogs vs Beermen, Victolero admits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Despite tying the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, the Magnolia Hotshots are still considering themselves the underdogs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with