Hotshots match good defense with even greater offense in series-tying win vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 10, 2024 | 11:17am
Hotshots match good defense with even greater offense in series-tying win vs Beermen
Magnolia Hotshots import Tyler Bey
MANILA, Philippines -- In a defensive, grind-it-out Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, the Magnolia Hotshots’ offense stood tall.

Magnolia tied the best-of-seven series against the San Miguel Beermen at 2-2 following a 96-85 win Friday night.

The 96 points scored by the Hotshots were their in this series -- higher than the 95 points they scored in Game 1 which they lost, 103-95.

This time around, they also held San Miguel to just 85 points as they pulled away in the final quarter.

It is the second straight game where the Beermen were held below 90 points. In Friday’s outing, they were able to make just 30 of their 81 shots, good for 37% field goal shooting.

Despite the good defense, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero lauded his wards for the offensive outing in the crucial Game 4 victory.

“We’re very… we moved the ball well, they had that proper spacing on the floor, and everybody sacrificed. We’re so unselfish tonight, we kept on finding the open shots, the best possible shots, the better shots,” Victolero told reporters after their win.

“We talked about it to find a better shot. These players, now they understand how to get that better shot because it leads to the fast break if we force the shot, it leads to their fast break points,” he added.

Victolero also lauded the team’s understanding of seeking better shots for the whole 48 minutes.

In Game 4, Magnolia was able to shoot 41% from the field, making 34 of their 82 field goal attempts.

This is the second straight game where they shot more than 40% from the field. They made 38 of their 84 shots in their Game 3 win, good for 45%.

Magnolia was also able to dish out 20 assists in Game 4, where import Tyler Bey finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, miles away from his 11 point-six board performance in Game 3.

He did this while limiting San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright to a conference-low 16 points.

“Tyler was able to move well because of the spacing,” Victolero said of Magnolia, which made 10 of their 25 3-point attempts, good for 40% shooting.

“They have the confidence to take the shots.”

Magnolia will try to win their third straight game when they meet the Beermen on Sunday, February 11, also at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

