Gallent downplays 2-0 Beermen lead over Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent, the Beermen's 2-0 lead over Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals is “nothing”.

Gallent and the Beermen are two wins away from the franchise’s 29th championship in the PBA.

But it will not be an easy task as the gritty Hotshots stand in their way.

For Gallent, the goal of the team is to win the full four games before they celebrate.

“It’s nothing. 2-0 is nothing. We just achieved the 2-0 lead,” the head coach told reporters after Sunday’s 109-85 win over Magnolia.

“We did not achieve what we still want to achieve. We have two more games to focus on,” he added.

On Wednesday night, the Beermen will try and shoot their way to a 3-0 lead, a tall task to come back from.

Magnolia, however, holds the most 0-2 comebacks in PBA best-of-seven history.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Magnolia came back from three 0-2 disadvantages, one of which came in the finals.

On the other hand, San Miguel owns one-third of the 2-0 collapses in PBA best-of-seven finals history, just behind Alaska, Mangonon added.

“The sweep is not even in our minds. Our thing is how to get four games before them,” Gallent said.

Ahead of Game 3, the mentor underscored the team’s need to match the Hotshots’ energy, and to avoid being relaxed for a few minutes in the game.

“We were just playing how we played in game 1 and 2. If it still works, we will be happy. As of now, as what I told you, we’re thinking of game 3. Nothing else.”