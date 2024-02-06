^

Sports

75th PAL Interclub golf tourney braces for grand staging

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 3:32pm
75th PAL Interclub golf tourney braces for grand staging

MANILA, Philippines – Keen competition is seen when the Philippine Airlines holds its 75th staging on February 22 for the Seniors category and on March 1 for the Men’s division in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon.

A significant shift in the tournament format is expected to bring about a more balanced and spirited competition in what has long been considered the country’s unofficial golf club team championship.

In a departure from the traditional five-player roster, the upcoming tournament will now adopt the four-to-play, three-to-count format, a strategic move that has been in contemplation for several years.

Tournament director Henry Arabelo expressed confidence in change, anticipating a tighter competition as teams will now present more solid rosters each day. The reduction in the number of players also paved the way for accommodating 10 additional teams, promising a larger and more dynamic field.

Manila Southwoods, meanwhile, seeks to extend its domination of the regular field. Leveraging a sound developmental programs that had produced notable champions like Angelo Que, Artemio Murakami, Jerome Delariarte and even Tom Kim on the PGA Tour, the team is poised for another stellar performance.

The event also holds the promise of not only delivering exciting golf action but also contributing to sports tourism and economic activity in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon.

The tournament’s selection of these prime locations as host venues underscores the collaboration between the Philippine Airlines, local governments and communities, marking the diamond jubilee of this prestigious event.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAL INTERCLUB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Bi&ntilde;an edges Nueva Ecija

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered...
Sports
fbtw
Baby Falcons on cusp of crown

Baby Falcons on cusp of crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Adamson inched closer to its first title in over three decades by carving out a 77-71 comeback win over National U-Nazareth...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City...
Sports
fbtw
Chua remains Gilas&rsquo; No. 1 cheerleader

Chua remains Gilas’ No. 1 cheerleader

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra PBA governor Alfrancis Chua said yesterday family commitments and a...
Sports
fbtw
SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer handed Magnolia something it hasn’t experienced all tournament long – back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
With its coveted first juniors title in 31 years on the horizon, Adamson shoots for history against powerhouse National University-Nazareth...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL allows more ex-pros

MPBL allows more ex-pros

5 hours ago
A wild scramble for experienced talents is projected following the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League's decision to relax...
Sports
fbtw
Dynasty vs destiny anew for Super Bowl LVIII

Dynasty vs destiny anew for Super Bowl LVIII

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers will be televised live in the Philippines on Monday, February 12, at 7:30...
Sports
fbtw
Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
French mixed martial arts fighter Nassourdine Imavov climbed a huge hurdle on his way up the UFC’s middleweight st...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with