75th PAL Interclub golf tourney braces for grand staging

MANILA, Philippines – Keen competition is seen when the Philippine Airlines holds its 75th staging on February 22 for the Seniors category and on March 1 for the Men’s division in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon.

A significant shift in the tournament format is expected to bring about a more balanced and spirited competition in what has long been considered the country’s unofficial golf club team championship.

In a departure from the traditional five-player roster, the upcoming tournament will now adopt the four-to-play, three-to-count format, a strategic move that has been in contemplation for several years.

Tournament director Henry Arabelo expressed confidence in change, anticipating a tighter competition as teams will now present more solid rosters each day. The reduction in the number of players also paved the way for accommodating 10 additional teams, promising a larger and more dynamic field.

Manila Southwoods, meanwhile, seeks to extend its domination of the regular field. Leveraging a sound developmental programs that had produced notable champions like Angelo Que, Artemio Murakami, Jerome Delariarte and even Tom Kim on the PGA Tour, the team is poised for another stellar performance.

The event also holds the promise of not only delivering exciting golf action but also contributing to sports tourism and economic activity in Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon.

The tournament’s selection of these prime locations as host venues underscores the collaboration between the Philippine Airlines, local governments and communities, marking the diamond jubilee of this prestigious event.