^

Sports

Ando bounces back with 2 silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 1:12pm
Ando bounces back with 2 silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships
Elreen Ando
IWF Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – All it took for Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando to rekindle the fire that was distinguished following her catastrophic effort in the continental championships last year was her memorable bronze-medal performance in the Hangzhou Asian Games that same year.

And it was that same fire that kept burning inside the 25-year-old Cebu native when she pocketed a pair of silver medals in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Monday.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist lifted 120 kilograms in clean and jerk and 213kg in total in claiming that pair of silver in the women’s 59kg class that only kept her confidence growing but also bolstered her Paris Olympics bid this July.

North Korea’s Kim Il-Gyong took the gold with a 225kg while Indonesia’s Natasya Beteyob copped the bronze with a 212kg.

The effort should push Ando closer to countrywoman and Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo as the two go into a heated battle for that lone spot for the country in their division to the quadrennial games.

Diaz-Naranjo skipped Tashkent and opted to join the next Olympic qualification in Bangkok, Thailand next month instead.

At present, Diaz-Naranjo remains ahead of Ando despite the former’s absence.

But for sure, Ando, using that same fire, would do her best to give her rival a worthy fight for that glorious Olympic stint.

vuukle comment

ELREEN ANDO

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Bi&ntilde;an edges Nueva Ecija

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

21 hours ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City...
Sports
fbtw
Chua remains Gilas&rsquo; No. 1 cheerleader

Chua remains Gilas’ No. 1 cheerleader

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra PBA governor Alfrancis Chua said yesterday family commitments and a...
Sports
fbtw
SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer handed Magnolia something it hasn’t experienced all tournament long – back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Hawks negate Steph&rsquo;s 60 points

Hawks negate Steph’s 60 points

1 day ago
Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dynasty vs destiny anew for Super Bowl LVIII

Dynasty vs destiny anew for Super Bowl LVIII

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers will be televised live in the Philippines on Monday, February 12, at 7:30...
Sports
fbtw
Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
French mixed martial arts fighter Nassourdine Imavov climbed a huge hurdle on his way up the UFC’s middleweight st...
Sports
fbtw
Team SMG releases Valorant Game Changers roster

Team SMG releases Valorant Game Changers roster

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Team SMG has announced the release of its Valorant Games Changers team, including Filipino Valorant Players Kelly "shirazi"...
Sports
fbtw
Taylor Swift conspiracies 'nonsense', says NFL chief

Taylor Swift conspiracies 'nonsense', says NFL chief

5 hours ago
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift as "nonsense" as the final countdown...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with