^

Sports

Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 12:40pm
Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought
Vince Reyes (25) led the fourth quarter onslaught for the Adamson Baby Falcons.
UAAP Media Bureau

Game Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. – NUNS vs AdU (Finals, Game 2)

MANILA, Philippines – With its coveted first juniors title in 31 years on the horizon, Adamson shoots for history against powerhouse National University-Nazareth School in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 boys’ basketball finals Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Baby Falcons, on the heels of a 77-71 comeback win in Game 1, want no let-up at 4 p.m. to complete the mission amidst an expected fiery vengeance from the Bullpups in their own bid to force a winner-take-all duel.

“Hindi po namin maipapangako na makukuha na namin pero gagawin namin lahat para lang makuha na itong Game 2. Lahat lahat, ibibigay na namin,” said ace Vince Reyes, who led Adamson’s rally from a 10-point deficit with 17 points for a 1-0 series lead.

Adamson last ruled the UAAP juniors basketball division in 1993 under the watch of now-player agent Charlie Dy.

The San Marcelino-based squad, now with Mike Fermin at the helm, came close to snapping that long, winding drought last season after topping the eliminations only to absorb a sweep against eventual champion Far Eastern University-Diliman.

The Baby Falcons led the two-round prelims once again this season with an absurd 13-1 record and after a big Game 1 win, they’re closer to that dream more than ever.

But Fermin warned his wards the series is far from over.

“Sa amin lang, we always take it one game at a time. The reward of winning Game 1 is at least, we’re one foot in from getting the championship. The mindset was to win Game 1 and now we focus on Game 2,” he said.

Expected to backstop Reyes are Gene Carillo, Earl Medina and JC Bonzalida after their double-digit outputs in Game 1 while leader Justine Garcia is tipped for a rebound after a three-point outing.

For the Bullpups who have been to 11 trips to the finals out of the past 12 seasons, there will be no retreat and no surrender with Most Valuable Player race frontrunner Collins Akowe leading the way.

vuukle comment

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Bi&ntilde;an edges Nueva Ecija

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

21 hours ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City...
Sports
fbtw
Chua remains Gilas&rsquo; No. 1 cheerleader

Chua remains Gilas’ No. 1 cheerleader

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra PBA governor Alfrancis Chua said yesterday family commitments and a...
Sports
fbtw
SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer handed Magnolia something it hasn’t experienced all tournament long – back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Hawks negate Steph&rsquo;s 60 points

Hawks negate Steph’s 60 points

1 day ago
Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
French mixed martial arts fighter Nassourdine Imavov climbed a huge hurdle on his way up the UFC’s middleweight st...
Sports
fbtw
Team SMG releases Valorant Game Changers roster

Team SMG releases Valorant Game Changers roster

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Team SMG has announced the release of its Valorant Games Changers team, including Filipino Valorant Players Kelly "shirazi"...
Sports
fbtw
Taylor Swift conspiracies 'nonsense', says NFL chief

Taylor Swift conspiracies 'nonsense', says NFL chief

5 hours ago
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift as "nonsense" as the final countdown...
Sports
fbtw
Teammates treasure superstar Biles' 'human qualities'

Teammates treasure superstar Biles' 'human qualities'

5 hours ago
Simone Biles' superhuman skills have made her a gymnastics superstar, but as the Paris Games beckon it is her down-to-earth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with