Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

Game Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. – NUNS vs AdU (Finals, Game 2)

MANILA, Philippines – With its coveted first juniors title in 31 years on the horizon, Adamson shoots for history against powerhouse National University-Nazareth School in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 boys’ basketball finals Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Baby Falcons, on the heels of a 77-71 comeback win in Game 1, want no let-up at 4 p.m. to complete the mission amidst an expected fiery vengeance from the Bullpups in their own bid to force a winner-take-all duel.

“Hindi po namin maipapangako na makukuha na namin pero gagawin namin lahat para lang makuha na itong Game 2. Lahat lahat, ibibigay na namin,” said ace Vince Reyes, who led Adamson’s rally from a 10-point deficit with 17 points for a 1-0 series lead.

Adamson last ruled the UAAP juniors basketball division in 1993 under the watch of now-player agent Charlie Dy.

The San Marcelino-based squad, now with Mike Fermin at the helm, came close to snapping that long, winding drought last season after topping the eliminations only to absorb a sweep against eventual champion Far Eastern University-Diliman.

The Baby Falcons led the two-round prelims once again this season with an absurd 13-1 record and after a big Game 1 win, they’re closer to that dream more than ever.

But Fermin warned his wards the series is far from over.

“Sa amin lang, we always take it one game at a time. The reward of winning Game 1 is at least, we’re one foot in from getting the championship. The mindset was to win Game 1 and now we focus on Game 2,” he said.

Expected to backstop Reyes are Gene Carillo, Earl Medina and JC Bonzalida after their double-digit outputs in Game 1 while leader Justine Garcia is tipped for a rebound after a three-point outing.

For the Bullpups who have been to 11 trips to the finals out of the past 12 seasons, there will be no retreat and no surrender with Most Valuable Player race frontrunner Collins Akowe leading the way.