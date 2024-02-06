^

Sports

Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 10:23am
Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night
Nassourdine Imavov lands a jab against Roman Dolidze. Imavov won the bout and placed himself in the top 10 of the UFC's middleweight standings.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – French mixed martial arts fighter Nassourdine Imavov climbed a huge hurdle on his way up the UFC’s middleweight standings. 

Previously ranked 11th, Imamov took a majority decision against eighth-ranked Roman Dolidze last past Sunday, February 8, in a mauler of a headline bout during UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, Imavov had bad intentions against Dolidze by going on the attack and never letting up. It was a chaotic five rounds in which each man stayed on the attack both standing, and at the end, on the canvas. 

With significant rounds scored his way, Imavov took the majority decision with scores of 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46.

"I knew my striking was my best advantage going into this fight. I'm sorry to my coaches — they asked me to jab but my hand was hurting, but still, I'm happy with my striking. My fight camp was absolutely good. I want to thank all my coaches. Regarding my next fight, I want to fight against Sean Strickland,” said Imavov.

Imavov improved to 13-4-0, with 1 no contest, while Dolidze dropped to 12-3-0.

In the co-main event, 13th-ranked lightweight Renato Moicano and 15th-ranked Drew Dober was an immediate collision of exciting strikers, but the former imposed his way to fight on the ground. 

The strategy paid off, and after the win on the scorecards via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), Moicano said, "My father is 62 years old, and he just had a baby. If he can populate the world, so can Moicano. Renato Moicano 3 is coming! I love America. After my green card is over, I'm going to be an American, and I'm going to become a policeman. When I was at 145 (pounds) I saw that guy knocking people out and said I'm glad I'm not 155. And today, I just beat him. Mad respect for Drew Dober."

Moicano upped his fight record to 18-5-1, while Dober fell to 27-13-0.

The next big UFC event is the February 11 UFC Fight Night, with Jack Hermansson taking on Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event and Dan Ige and Andre Fili in the featherweight co-main event. 

This will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as streaming application BlastTV at 8 a.m.

vuukle comment

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Bi&ntilde;an edges Nueva Ecija

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

17 hours ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City...
Sports
fbtw
Chua remains Gilas&rsquo; No. 1 cheerleader

Chua remains Gilas’ No. 1 cheerleader

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra PBA governor Alfrancis Chua said yesterday family commitments and a...
Sports
fbtw
SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer handed Magnolia something it hasn’t experienced all tournament long – back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Hawks negate Steph&rsquo;s 60 points

Hawks negate Steph’s 60 points

1 day ago
Dejounte Murray extended the game with a jumper in the final seconds of regulation, then scored seven consecutive points in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smooth Razors shave Pool C foes

Smooth Razors shave Pool C foes

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Riding on Wendell Comboy’s fiery shooting, Blackwater upstaged two heavyweights to secure a quarterfinal seat in Leg...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco taps fresh import

Meralco taps fresh import

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Only one game is left in Meralco’s schedule before ending its EASL season against the Seoul SK Knights at the Jamsil...
Sports
fbtw
100 fights up in NCA Derby

100 fights up in NCA Derby

11 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance resumes its circuit with a 6-Cock Derby at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig today.
Sports
fbtw
Welcome back, JB

Welcome back, JB

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Justin Brownlee is returning home to his adopted country after a four-month wait in Los Angeles wondering when FIBA would...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with