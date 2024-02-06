Imamov defeats Dolidze in UFC Fight Night

Nassourdine Imavov lands a jab against Roman Dolidze. Imavov won the bout and placed himself in the top 10 of the UFC's middleweight standings.

MANILA, Philippines – French mixed martial arts fighter Nassourdine Imavov climbed a huge hurdle on his way up the UFC’s middleweight standings.

Previously ranked 11th, Imamov took a majority decision against eighth-ranked Roman Dolidze last past Sunday, February 8, in a mauler of a headline bout during UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, Imavov had bad intentions against Dolidze by going on the attack and never letting up. It was a chaotic five rounds in which each man stayed on the attack both standing, and at the end, on the canvas.

With significant rounds scored his way, Imavov took the majority decision with scores of 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46.

"I knew my striking was my best advantage going into this fight. I'm sorry to my coaches — they asked me to jab but my hand was hurting, but still, I'm happy with my striking. My fight camp was absolutely good. I want to thank all my coaches. Regarding my next fight, I want to fight against Sean Strickland,” said Imavov.

Imavov improved to 13-4-0, with 1 no contest, while Dolidze dropped to 12-3-0.

In the co-main event, 13th-ranked lightweight Renato Moicano and 15th-ranked Drew Dober was an immediate collision of exciting strikers, but the former imposed his way to fight on the ground.

The strategy paid off, and after the win on the scorecards via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), Moicano said, "My father is 62 years old, and he just had a baby. If he can populate the world, so can Moicano. Renato Moicano 3 is coming! I love America. After my green card is over, I'm going to be an American, and I'm going to become a policeman. When I was at 145 (pounds) I saw that guy knocking people out and said I'm glad I'm not 155. And today, I just beat him. Mad respect for Drew Dober."

Moicano upped his fight record to 18-5-1, while Dober fell to 27-13-0.

The next big UFC event is the February 11 UFC Fight Night, with Jack Hermansson taking on Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event and Dan Ige and Andre Fili in the featherweight co-main event.

This will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as streaming application BlastTV at 8 a.m.