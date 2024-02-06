Team SMG releases Valorant Game Changers roster

MANILA, Philippines – Team SMG has announced the release of its Valorant Games Changers team, including Filipino Valorant Players Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez. The team placed fourth in Valorant Game Changers 2023, its first international LAN event, after ruling the Asia-Pacific region with a 33-game win streak.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the release of our VALORANT Game Changers team. They have brought us so much joy and excitement over the years, and their achievements will never be forgotten. From their undefeated 33 win-streak, to coming 4th at Valorant GC World Championships, they have consistently impressed us with their talent, dedication, and teamwork. They are true champions, and we are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished. While this is the end of an era for our team, we know that the players will continue to achieve great things in their careers. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. Thank you, champions, for the memories. You will always be a part of our team's history,” Team SMG said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Team SMG made a splash with their international debut, after playing four duelists in their opening map against North America champions Evil Geniuses Game Changers. The team had initially thought it was just a ping test but made their agent pool work, winning over the top North American team, 2-0.

They would eventually be eliminated by home team, Team Liquid, 1-2, in the lower bracket semifinals for a fourth-place finish.

Though they are now free agents, all three Filipinos, with Indonesian player Odella “enerii” Abraham, hope to be signed together.

“It’s all or nothing,” Francisco told the media during the Valorant Outlaw showmatch last January 21.

Meanwhile, Jaudian joked they are looking for an esports organization that would let all them play a five duelist agent pool, but agreed that they hope to remain in the same team.

“It's the chemistry we had built throughout the year, the bond is very strong. We're family,” Added Enriquez.

When asked if she wanted to remain teammates with the three Filipinos, Abraham echoed the same sentiment.

“I think for me, I played with a lot of players in the past and the three Filipino players here, we have a good bond inside and outside the game and I never felt more comfortable so I really appreciate them, and I hope we can stick together. Like we can play four duelist and its ok,” said Abraham.

Though they have yet to start preparing for the coming season as they await negotiations for a new team, all four players already have one goal in mind, champions for the 2024 Valorant Game Changers.

“I think for this year, we need to focus na mag-champion muna sa Game Changers this 2024. Focus muna kami [dun] kasi hindi pa namin nakakamit; fourth place lang kami last year,” said Enriquez.

Team SMG also parted ways with its Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) roster, announcing that the team had been acquired by a new organization. The MLBB roster boasted Filipino players Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay along with Filipino coach Ren "Pao" Villanueva. The team had reached the M5 World Championship after securing their slot from the M5 Wildcards but saw an early elimination after back-to-back losses in the group stages.