Philippine shooting body to guest in maiden PSA Forum for 2024

Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 6:06pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum holds its first session for 2024 on Tuesday by featuring one of the sports vying for spots in the coming Paris Olympics.

Members of the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) will grace the public sports program at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex starting at 10:30 a.m.

PNSA secretary-general Iryne Garcia is going to be joined by three shooters who are top candidates for slots in the Paris Games.

The weekly session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the first Forum for the year that comes on the heels of the highly successful staging of the SMC-PSA Awards Night last week.

The weekly session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.

