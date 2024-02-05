^

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

February 5, 2024 | 5:40pm
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest
Dan Earel Arches registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists for Olivarez.

Games Thursday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PWU vs MCU
2 p.m. – GMC vs LPU-B
4 p.m. – UB vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines – Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 Monday at the Paco Arena.

Putting their 76-69 loss to defending champion Centro Escolar University last Thursday behind, the Olivarez Sea Lions outscored the Flying Dragons, 23-9, in the opening quarter on the way to a convincing win in the 9-school league also presented by Angel’s Pizza.

The Flying Dragons tried to launch a run of their own in the third quarters but the Sea Lions were ready for it and repelled it right away.

The win improved Olivarez’s record to 3-1 while GMC slipped 2-3.

In the other game, University of Batangas rolled to its second win in three games by downing Manila Central University, 70-67, thanks to the 16-point and 14-rebound performance of Christian Tabeth.

Lance Austin De Leon came off the bench to lead Olivarez’s well-balanced attack with 13 points while Mark Joshua Gallano and John Umali added 12 each.

Also shining for the Sea Lions was court general Dan Earel Arches who posted 11 points and 10 assists apart from grabbing three boards.

Joshua Jamias and Jhyster Jones Caaslan paced GMC with 14 points each.

