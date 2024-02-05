^

Ramos scoops up silver, bronze in Asian weightlifting tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 1:52pm
Filipina weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos.
MANILA, Philippines – Rosegie Ramos bolstered her Paris Olympics bid after she snared a silver and a bronze medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Sunday. 

Ramos, 20, took the silver in the snatch with an 88-kilogram lift then carried a 102kg in the clean and jerk for a 190kg total, which was good for a bronze. 

North Korean Ri Song Gum took the gold with a 220kg while Japanese Rira Suzuki copped the silver with a 191kg.

Ri, a two-time Asiad gold winner, completed a dominating sweep after ruling snatch where she had a 95kg and the clean and jerk where she lifted 125kg.

It was a significant effort for the Zamboanga City native and former two-time Asian Juniors as she jumped to top 5 in her division — the women's 49kg — in the heated race for a berth in the quadrennial Games. 

"She is now in the top 5 in the world in Paris. Onwards to Paris," said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella. 

It could have been a silver for Ramos had her 104kg attempt in clean and jerk did not go awry. 

But she did set a new national record in snatch after shattering the old mark of 87kg she herself set in the Hangzhou Games last year. 

It wasn't all roses for the country though as Lovely Inan wound up seventh in the same class after a 181kg, 

Also seeing action were Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando (59kg) and Vanessa Sarno (71kg).

