Outdoor sports cap off Watsons health expo

Members of the Philippine Trail Running Association engage in a discussion on outdoor sports

MANILA, Philippines – Outdoor sports sports took center stage in the Watsons Health and Wellness Expo at Megatrade Halls 1 to 3 of SM Megamall on Sunday.

In the last day of the four-day expo, the Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) was presented, in a bid to get more people into outdoor sports for their fitness and healthy living.

“This event is beneficial not only to those who want to keep healthy but especially to us in trail running. We need more of this,” Philtra president Tin Ferrera said.

Athletics group Spartan Ravens was also in attendance.

The group encouraged the audience to try the spartan challenge, which is a series of obstacle course races.

“Even though we’re going at each other’s throats, the best thing about it is that we get to enjoy the journey together,” Paolo Tomacruz of Team Spartan Ravens said.

Both Philtra and the Spartan Ravens underscored the importance of supplement vitamins and good medical guidance.

There were several talks about a variety of topics, including cancer, men’s health, the health benefits of running, the relationship of beauty and wellness and the importance of sun vitamins.

Actress Francine Diaz also talked about her body fitness and her wellness journey with GOLI Nutrition.

Tiktok influencer Arshie Larga likewise held a question-and-answer portion.

The last day of the event also featured a jump rope session with Jump Manila, a fitness group known in the country for promoting jump rope expertise.