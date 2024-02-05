^

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

Philstar.com
February 5, 2024 | 9:41am
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as BiÃ±an edges Nueva Ecija
Jayjay Helterbrand rediscovered his old role as a clutch performer and delivered for Tatak Gel, who stretched their winning streak to 12.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered Biñan to a thrilling 96-90 win over previously unbeaten Nueva Ecija in a titanic battle in the PSL President’s Cup at the jam-packed Alonte Sports Center late Saturday night.

Just when the chips were falling down, Tatak Gel went to their old reliables, who responded with big plays down the stretch.

A former Most Valuable Player in the Philippine Basketball Association and a six-time league champion while playing for the country’s most popular team, Barangay Ginebra, Helterbrand rediscovered his old role as a clutch performer and delivered for Tatak Gel, who stretched their winning streak to 12.

Biñan remained as the only unbeaten team in the tournament with a 12-0 win-loss card and dealt Nueva Ecija its first loss in 12 matches.

With the shot clock winding down and Biñan protecting a shaky 91-90 lead, Helterbrand let loose a three-point shot from 25 feet out.

His shot in the last 25 seconds sent the crowd in pandemonium as Helterbrand relived his old familiar role as savior during crunch time.

Caloocan atoned from its previous heartbreaking loss to Novaliches and beat another crack competitor in Davao Occidental, 89-81.

The veteran-laden Supremos welcomed the return of Jeramer Cabanag, who quickly assumed the role as the team’s top gun.

The dead-shot guard finished with 17 points, including four 3-point shots to go along with a steal and a block.

Former Philippine Basketball Association player Gabby Espinas also played a solid game, finishing with 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists while Damian Lasco contributed 14 for Caloocan, which improved its win-loss record to 8-2 and kept its hold of solo fourth spot in this tournament.

San Pedro trounced Novaliches, 98-73, as Jomar Santos caught fire and erupted for 23 points to give Pablo Escobets, who transferred their franchise from Kyusi to this bustling city in Laguna, the win.

BASKETBALL

JAYJAY HELTERBRAND

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
