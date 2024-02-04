Aoi Katsura-led Zoos rules Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2

After missing out on the podium last year, Zoos Tokyo was all business in the second edition of the tournament.

MANILA, Philippines — Vengeance was the name of the game for Japan top 3x3 player Aoi Katsura, who led Zoos Tokyo to the title in the bigger and better Manila Hustle 3x3 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Sunday.

After missing out on the podium last year, Zoos Tokyo was all business in the second edition of the tournament presented by Uratex and Smart.

Katsura, flanked by teammates Yuuna Onodera, Ama Degbeon and Asako Asaba swept their way in six games to win the crown in front of a packed Music Hall audience.

Zoos beat home bets Titans, 21-13, in the final Sunday afternoon.

Katsura was named tournament MVP for leading her team in the two-day cagefest.

She torched the Titans from two-point land midway through the final as the three-woman team was unable to recover.

“Last year, the result was so unexpected. We really wanted to come back [and win] so bad so, I’m very happy,” said the World No. 25 Aoi.

But it was Onodera who became the crowd favorite as she left the Manila crowd enamored with her athletic play.

She was named among the Mythical Three along with Discovery Perlas’ Joy Pangilinan and Titans’ Supavadee Kunchuan.

Runners-up Titans, led by local Jhazmin Joson and reinforcements Lina Nakazawa and Kunchuan, ran out of steam when it mattered most as they were without teammate Trina Guytingco, who suffered an injury in Day 1.

Prior to the championship match, the Titans were unbeaten with just a 3-woman roster.

Going to the final, Zoos beat another Filipino team, Discovery Perlas, 18-16, in the semis.

Discovery, represented by Pangilinan, Allana Lim, Grace Irebu and Hazelle Yam, bounced back and bagged the bronze medal after beating Japan’s Tokyo Dime, 21-20, in an escape act in the battle for third.

Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 saw 16 teams from seven countries compete in high-level 3-on-3 basketball.