^

Sports

Aoi Katsura-led Zoos rules Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 6:58pm
Aoi Katsura-led Zoos rules Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2
After missing out on the podium last year, Zoos Tokyo was all business in the second edition of the tournament.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Vengeance was the name of the game for Japan top 3x3 player Aoi Katsura, who led Zoos Tokyo to the title in the bigger and better Manila Hustle 3x3 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Sunday.

After missing out on the podium last year, Zoos Tokyo was all business in the second edition of the tournament presented by Uratex and Smart.

Katsura, flanked by teammates Yuuna Onodera, Ama Degbeon and Asako Asaba swept their way in six games to win the crown in front of a packed Music Hall audience.

Zoos beat home bets Titans, 21-13, in the final Sunday afternoon.

Katsura was named tournament MVP for leading her team in the two-day cagefest.

She torched the Titans from two-point land midway through the final as the three-woman team was unable to recover.

“Last year, the result was so unexpected. We really wanted to come back [and win] so bad so, I’m very happy,” said the World No. 25 Aoi.

But it was Onodera who became the crowd favorite as she left the Manila crowd enamored with her athletic play.

She was named among the Mythical Three along with Discovery Perlas’ Joy Pangilinan and Titans’ Supavadee Kunchuan.

Runners-up Titans, led by local Jhazmin Joson and reinforcements Lina Nakazawa and Kunchuan, ran out of steam when it mattered most as they were without teammate Trina Guytingco, who suffered an injury in Day 1.

Prior to the championship match, the Titans were unbeaten with just a 3-woman roster.

Going to the final, Zoos beat another Filipino team, Discovery Perlas, 18-16, in the semis.

Discovery, represented by Pangilinan, Allana Lim, Grace Irebu and Hazelle Yam, bounced back and bagged the bronze medal after beating Japan’s Tokyo Dime, 21-20, in an escape act in the battle for third.

Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 saw 16 teams from seven countries compete in high-level 3-on-3 basketball.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP credits Ginebra for properly handling Brownlee situation

SBP credits Ginebra for properly handling Brownlee situation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra's decision to shelve Justin Brownlee in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is a “big thing,” as...
Sports
fbtw
Third stringers kept Hotshots afloat in Game 1 loss vs Beermen, says Victolero

Third stringers kept Hotshots afloat in Game 1 loss vs Beermen, says Victolero

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero lauded the Hotshots’ third-stringers, which not only took the team closer against...
Sports
fbtw
Baclaan leaves NU for La Salle

Baclaan leaves NU for La Salle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
There's a new Green Archer in town.
Sports
fbtw
Williamson lifts Pelicans over Spurs, Magic shock Timberwolves

Williamson lifts Pelicans over Spurs, Magic shock Timberwolves

1 day ago
Zion Williamson drove for the game-winning layup in the waning seconds Friday (Saturday, Manila time,) lifting the New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Fury's postponed bout with Usyk rearranged for May 18: promoters

Fury's postponed bout with Usyk rearranged for May 18: promoters

9 hours ago
Tyson Fury's postponed world heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk has been rearranged for May 18 in Saudi Arabia, according...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA: Bulls say LaVine out 4-6 months for right foot surgery

NBA: Bulls say LaVine out 4-6 months for right foot surgery

10 hours ago
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending right foot surgery and be sidelined for four to six months, the...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater committed to stay

Blackwater committed to stay

19 hours ago
Blackwater remains committed to maintaining the Bossing team in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Martilyo&rsquo; boys deliver for SMB

‘Martilyo’ boys deliver for SMB

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
San Miguel Beer reserve Don Trollano isn’t backing down from his job of coming off the bench to provide instant offense...
Sports
fbtw
Burgos, Quiambao set for 5150 CamSur

Burgos, Quiambao set for 5150 CamSur

19 hours ago
The homecoming of the triathlon to Camarines Sur promises a thrilling showdown as two of the country’s top Olympic distance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with