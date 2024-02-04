Baby Falcons storm back vs Bullpups in Game 1 of UAAP juniors finals

Vince Reyes (25) led the fourth quarter onslaught for the Adamson Baby Falcons.

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Baby Falcons used a massive fourth quarter to draw first blood in the UAAP Season 86 juniors' basketball against the National University Bullpups, 77-71, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With the Baby Falcons trailing by eight, 51-59, heading into the fourth quarter, they started the frame on fire, unleashing a massive 15-2 run to grab a 66-61 lead.

A jumper by Chad Cartel and a pair of free throws by Collins Akowe stopped the bleeding for the Bullpups, but Vince Reyes made a booming 3-pointer to keep Adamson's distance, 69-65, with less than five minutes to go in the game.

In the next possession, Akowe, who was leading the Bullpups in scoring, committed his fifth and final foul, a huge blow for NU.

Mark Esperanza, then, connected on a jumper and Reyes split his freebies to push the lead to seven, 72-65.

A 3-pointer by Cartel kept the Bullpups in the game, 68-72.

After a turnover by Adamson, Cartel had two chances to turn the game into a one-possession game, but he could not sink a shot.

And, with the time winding down, Earl Medina made a dagger trey off a kickout pass by Mark Esperanza to seal the deal, 75-68.

Esperanza's late free throws gave Adamson its biggest lead of the night, 77-68, and a trey by Elijah Yusi set the final score.

Reyes led the Baby Falcons in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. He scored nine of his 17 in the final frame.

Gene Carillo added 13 markers off the bench.

Akowe had a monster game for NU in the losing effort, finishing with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Mac-Mac Alfanta followed suit with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Adamson was able to force the Bullpups to commit 25 turnovers in the game, nine of which coming in the final canto.

They finished with 16 points off turnovers compared to NU's six.

Adamson will try to finish off the series on Wednesday, 4 p.m., at the same venue.