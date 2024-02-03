Third stringers kept Hotshots afloat in Game 1 loss vs Beermen, says Victolero

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero lauded the Hotshots’ third-stringers, which not only took the team closer against the San Miguel Beermen, but also provided rest to the starters in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

With San Miguel leading by 20, 94-74, with 6:39 remaining, Victolero slowly emptied his bench, giving Joseph Eriobu, Jed Mendoza and Russel Escoto some playing time.

Upon their entry, however, the lead was cut to just five, 100-95, as they unleashed a booming 21-6 run.

However, the blitz ultimately fell short, with the Beermen taking Game 1, 103-95.

Asked by reporters if fatigue played a role in their loss, Victolero answered in the affirmative.

“Yes. We don't want to make excuses, but of course, we want to rest also. But the third group, I’d like to give credit to the third group,” the coach said.

“We even had a chance towards the end,” he added.

After a grueling four-game semifinals series against Phoenix that ended on Wednesday, Magnolia only had a couple of days before they met San Miguel on Friday.

The few minutes the third-stringers played was a big help, Victolero underscored.

“We felt that our starters could have rested because that’s what they need. And then, we had a chance down the line. The third group did a very, very good job,” he said.

“It was very good for us, at least we have energy on Sunday.”

Magnolia will try to tie the best-of-seven series up at 1, when the two teams meet on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.