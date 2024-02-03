Brownlee available anew for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Asian Games hero Justin Brownlee will be available to play for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said Saturday.

In a statement, the SBP said that FIBA issued a notice of charge, carrying a proposed three-month period of ineligibility, following Brownlee’s flagging of prohibited substances back in October last year

This then makes the beloved import eligible for the February window.

“We’re elated that the consequences FIBA issued does not prevent Justin Brownlee to play for Gilas in the upcoming window,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

“Having him as our naturalized player alongside some of our locals that he has already played with before will be beneficial to the squad,” he added.

Earlier in the week, the SBP announced Brownlee as part of the 12-player roster of Gilas.

With him are PBA players Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo and June Mar Fajardo, Japanese B-League imports Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo and Kai Sotto, and UAAP champion Kevin Quiambao.

The team will be coached by Tim Cone, while Richard del Rosario is the team manager.

“Justin Brownlee is a big part of the team and the program moving forward, and having him means we can hit the ground running,” Cone, who coached Brownlee in Ginebra, said.

“He’s already played with most of the guys so chemistry will already be there. He can now ramp up his conditioning and be ready to go once his suspension is lifted,” he added.

Brownlee was not able to play for Ginebra in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup. He was replaced by Tony Bishop, who led the Gin Kings to the semifinals, where they faced the red-hot San Miguel Beermen.

Brownlee, for his part, voiced excitement to play basketball anew.

“I can’t wait to play basketball again and put all of this behind me,” he said.

“It’s always been an honor to represent the Philippines and I’m happy to be given the chance again.”

The Philippine team will be playing Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei on February 22 and February 25, respectively.

The former will be staged at the Tsuen Wan Stadium, while the latter will be held at the Philsports Arena.