Burgos-Quiambao triathlon showdown looms in 5150 CamSur

Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 11:14am
Erika Burgos and Bea Quiambao

MANILA, Philippines -- The homecoming of the triathlon to Camarines Sur promises a thrilling showdown as two of the country’s top Olympic distance runners, Erika Burgos and Bea Quiambao, gird for a spirited battle in women’s division of the 5150 CamSur on February 11.

Both triathletes, dominant in the last two editions of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol, are not only vying for the overall championship in the challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race, but are also set for a fierce duel in the 20-24 age-group category.

Burgos, riding high on confidence after a victory over Quiambao in the 5150 Dapitan last September, enters the event with a time of 2:21:46 compared to the latter’s 2:26:45. However, Quiambao, also a previous champion in 5150 Subic, is determined for redemption after an intense off-season preparation.

Registration for the event is currently open, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc. Details can be found on ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

Challenging the anticipated clash between Burgos and Quiambao are formidable competitors such as Sophia Capistrano, Araceli Sales, Isabel Locsin, Hanna Bueña and Heart Quiambao.

The event, backed by Go for Gold, 2Go, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Ilaw Atbp., Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportograf, is expected to be a spectacle of athleticism and resolve.

It also marks the return of the top endurance race to Camarines Sur, which hosted the first IRONMAN 70.3 in 2009.

Other contenders eyeing age-group division titles include Joana Moreira, Vivian Balmaceda, Rena Marte, Julie Lorenzano, Leoniza Gusilatar, Charmaine Centeno, Jackie Reazon, Demi delos Reyes, Nese Ozbek, Saray Jervoso, Luisita Jadulco, Amandine Fetaud and TV host/journalist Kara David.

The men’s competition is also tipped to go down-to-the-wire with Denz Velasquez, Ian Consunji, Nicolo Magadia, Christian Velazquez and young Darell Bada, a former Ironkids champion, joining pre-race favorites Jonathan Pagaura and Emil Lorbes in the quest for crown.

The international flavor is also emphasized by participants from countries likes Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore and Turkey.

Aside from the main triathlon, the 5150 CamSur will include the 5150 relay for all-male, all-female and mixed events.

The Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a sub-category event featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, will also be a highlight with Kim Remolino and Raven Alcoseba looming as favorites based on their recent victories in the National Age Group Triathlon in Subic.

TRIATHLON
