Gallent warns Beermen against letting guard down vs Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 11:00am
San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent admitted that the Beermen relaxed in the final minutes of Game 1 of the the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals against Magnolia, which let the Hotshots erase a double-digit lead late.

The Beermen led by as much as 20 points, 94-74, with more than six minutes remaining in the game.

A 21-6 run by Magnolia cut the lead to just five, 100-95, with 1:13 remaining after a split from the line by Aris Dionisio.

Three free throws down the stretch iced the game for the Beermen, as they took a 103-95 win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gallent acknowledged that the team took their foot off the gas pedal way too early.

And against a gritty Magnolia team, it is something that should not be done.

“We relaxed in the final three minutes of the ball game. You know, when you relax against Magnolia, they’re just gonna take advantage of it,” he told reporters.

The team’s missed free throws did not help San Miguel, the mentor underscored.

San Miguel made just 27 of their 44 freebies, good for a 61% clip.

“We’re missing a lot of free throws so that’s why they came back.”

The Beermen trailed by seven early in the game, as Magnolia’s tough-nosed defense resulted in a cold shooting start.

Slowly but surely, however, the mighty Beermen used their hot shooting to build a double-digit lead as they outscored the Hotshots, 41-20, in the second quarter.

“It’s their pressure defense. They’re trying to disrupt our offense and we just cannot settle. We just have to execute plays so that we know who to go to,” Gallent said.

“That’s what we did in the first half, we were executing plays and we were giving them a hard time adjusting and we were letting them scramble on defense,” he added.

CJ Perez also underscored the team’s need to remain composed in close situations.

“We have to remain composed and don’t relax in the endgame, because that’s scary.”

The team will try to build a 2-0 lead when the two squads face on Sunday, February 4, at the same venue.

