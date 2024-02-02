Beermen foil Hotshots' comeback try to win Game 1

CJ Perez (77) had 19 points for San Miguel in the crucial Game 1 victory.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen drew first blood in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after weathering the gritty Magnolia Hotshots, 103-95, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Friday.

The Beermen led by as much as 20 points, 94-74, with 6:39 remaining in the game following a dunk by Bennie Boatwright.

Magnolia, however, did not go down easily.

With 3:27 left in the game, Joseph Eriobu completed an and-one play to cut the deficit to nine, 85-94.

The Beermen retaliated with five straight points to grab a 99-85 lead. Slowly but surely, however, the Hotshots nipped away the lead.

Magnolia unleashed a 10-1 run capped by a split from the line by Aris Dionisio with 1:13 remaining to cut the lead to five, 95-100.

Thirty seconds after, Jericho Cruz was fouled and missed both. This opened a window of opportunity for the Hotshots, but they could not capitalize as Jio Jalalon turned the ball over.

Free throws iced the game down the line, as Magnolia could not make buckets.

Boatwright led the Beermen again with 28 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

This, despite him making just two of his 12 3-point attempts.

CJ Perez added 19 points on 50% field goal shooting, along with three steals.

Bey had another monster game for the Hotshots in the losing effort, scattering 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

After trailing by seven, 17-24, in the first quarter, the Beermen unleashed their offensive firepower in the second frame to take control of the game.

Down 20-26 at the start of the second quarter, San Miguel was able to take the lead with seven straight points, 27-26, with a layup by Jericho Cruz.

After Bey answered to retake the lead, the comebacking Terrence Romeo hit a 3-pointer to give San Miguel a 30-28 lead.

Since then, the Beermen outscored the Hotshots 31-14 the rest of the first half to take a 61-44 lead.

San Miguel was able to maintain the lead throughout before Magnolia inched closer in the final minutes.

The Beermen have thus won their last 10 games, stretching back from the elimination round.

Game 2 will be on Sunday, 6:15 p.m., at the same venue.