^

Sports

Beermen foil Hotshots' comeback try to win Game 1

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 10:18pm
Beermen foil Hotshots' comeback try to win Game 1
CJ Perez (77) had 19 points for San Miguel in the crucial Game 1 victory.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen drew first blood in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after weathering the gritty Magnolia Hotshots, 103-95, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Friday.

The Beermen led by as much as 20 points, 94-74, with 6:39 remaining in the game following a dunk by Bennie Boatwright.

Magnolia, however, did not go down easily.

With 3:27 left in the game, Joseph Eriobu completed an and-one play to cut the deficit to nine, 85-94.

The Beermen retaliated with five straight points to grab a 99-85 lead. Slowly but surely, however, the Hotshots nipped away the lead.

Magnolia unleashed a 10-1 run capped by a split from the line by Aris Dionisio with 1:13 remaining to cut the lead to five, 95-100.

Thirty seconds after, Jericho Cruz was fouled and missed both. This opened a window of opportunity for the Hotshots, but they could not capitalize as Jio Jalalon turned the ball over.

Free throws iced the game down the line, as Magnolia could not make buckets.

Boatwright led the Beermen again with 28 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

This, despite him making just two of his 12 3-point attempts.

CJ Perez added 19 points on 50% field goal shooting, along with three steals.

Bey had another monster game for the Hotshots in the losing effort, scattering 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

After trailing by seven, 17-24, in the first quarter, the Beermen unleashed their offensive firepower in the second frame to take control of the game.

Down 20-26 at the start of the second quarter, San Miguel was able to take the lead with seven straight points, 27-26, with a layup by Jericho Cruz.

After Bey answered to retake the lead, the comebacking Terrence Romeo hit a 3-pointer to give San Miguel a 30-28 lead.

Since then, the Beermen outscored the Hotshots 31-14 the rest of the first half to take a 61-44 lead.

San Miguel was able to maintain the lead throughout before Magnolia inched closer in the final minutes.

The Beermen have thus won their last 10 games, stretching back from the elimination round.

Game 2 will be on Sunday, 6:15 p.m., at the same venue.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

UCAL: Cabilla hits game-winning 3 as Guang Ming stuns Diliman

1 day ago
Jerover Cabilla buried a triple with 1.4 seconds as Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City pulled off a dramatic 86-85 win over...
Sports
fbtw
EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Final Four tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL) will be held in Cebu next month, the league announced Thu...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite winning nine straight games, San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent thinks they will have a hard time against...
Sports
fbtw
Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol retires from basketball

Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol retires from basketball

1 day ago
Spanish basketball great Marc Gasol retired from the sport after an impressive career spanning 20 professional seasons, including...
Sports
fbtw
Extensive preparation pays off for PBA finals-bound Hotshots

Extensive preparation pays off for PBA finals-bound Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The 10-month preparation of the Magnolia Hotshots has paid off as they are going back to the PBA Finals for the first time...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Petecio advances, Paalam falls in Boxam Elite tilt

Petecio advances, Paalam falls in Boxam Elite tilt

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Olympic silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio fried French Sthelyn Grosy, 4-1, to advance to the semifinals in the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lucero anchors Benilde&rsquo;s NCAA Season 99 table tennis sweep

Lucero anchors Benilde’s NCAA Season 99 table tennis sweep

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
College of St. Benilde rode on the magnificence of Henze Dominique Lucero as it swept its way to the NCAA Season 99 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Sans LeBron and Davis, Lakers trounce Celtics; Knicks extend streak

Sans LeBron and Davis, Lakers trounce Celtics; Knicks extend streak

10 hours ago
A Los Angeles Lakers team missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis barreled past the NBA-leading Boston Celtics,...
Sports
fbtw
Zenless Zone Zero PS5 version in the works

Zenless Zone Zero PS5 version in the works

By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
HoYoverse has announced that its upcoming urban fantasy action role-playing game, Zenless Zone Zero, will have a PlayStation...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton has stayed wild and free on his long, grueling drive

Hamilton has stayed wild and free on his long, grueling drive

11 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton, who rose from modest circumstances to win a record-equaling seven Formula One driver's titles, is hedging...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with