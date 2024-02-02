Wellness takes center stage at Day 2 of Watsons Health Expo

A participant gets to try out rope flow.

MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to promote both physical and mental wellness, Watsons Philippines held a Health Expo, stressing it also aims to “produce champions and fit Filipinos.”

The second day of the Health Expo on Friday at the SM Megamall Megatrade Halls 1 to 3 featured physical and mental activities for both men and women athletes and wellness enthusiasts of all ages.

The event had a stretch and dance-fun activity with Dance Fitness Coach Roco and Rope Flow Philippines. Activities also included dancing and jump rope activities that promoted cardio, strength, coordination and balance.

The event also featured talks with the country’s top health experts, which included free consultations.

The discussions covered menopause, peripheral neuropathy, healthy habits, wellness, cancer and HPV, among others.

Additionally, a Zumba session led by Krazy Legs capped the event.

Watsons’ Health Expo will run until February 4.