Late putting woes stall Malixi; Quintanilla, Gaccion advance

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 7:09pm
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi faced a challenging finish at the Siam Country Club’s Waterside course, missing birdie chances on the last two holes to settle for a 69 and fall by seven behind a solid Chun-Wei Wu of Chinese-Taipei halfway through the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Pattaya, Thailand Friday.

Coming off a three-birdie, two-bogey card at the front, Malixi initiated a remarkable charge with back-to-back birdies from No. 11 then recovered from a missed-green miscue on the 15th with a skillful 14-foot downhill birdie putt on the par-3 No. 16.

However, the closing holes proved to be a test of putting skills as she muffed makeable birdie putts inside eight feet on the 17th and 18th, finishing with a 35-34.

Her overall performance, including an opening round 70, netted a 139 for a share of 11th, an improvement from her previous standing but trailing Wu by seven strokes.

Malixi later mentioned feeling under the weather but clarified that it was allergies rather than sickness.

“I left a couple holes out there. I was feeling a bit under the weather today. I was a bit dizzy when I woke up, had a sore throat and kept sneezing,” said Malixi. “But I’m not sick, though, just the allergies.”

Despite the health challenges, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker expressed satisfaction with her consistency and credited her ability to scramble on the course.

“I’m happy that I was able to be consistent today. I kind of scrambled out there and I was easy on myself, so I think that was the key,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese, who shared the first round with Thais Eila Galitsky and Navaporn Soontreeyapas with 67s fashioned out in the morning group, thrived even more in the afternoon wave Friday, coming through with a bogey-free 65 to storm ahead at 11-under 133.

She closed out three straight birdies at the front at dusk for a 31-34 as she dislodged Hinano Muguruma, who took command of the field with a 134 aggregate after a brilliant 66 she highlighted with six straight birdies from No. 7.

Korean Hyosong Lee fired a 66 while Thai Pimpisa Rubrong put in a 68 as they shared third place at 136, four strokes off the pace.

Notably, Galitsky and Soontreeyapas failed to sustain their change in morning play with the former limping with a 75 marred by a double bogey on the 18th.

The defending champion tumbled to joint 23rd at 142, now 10 strokes off Wu while Soontreeyapas carded a 71 to drop to a share of seventh at 138.

Malixi held her ground against world No. 4 Minsol Kim of Korea and reigning Queen Sirikit Cup champion Avani Prashanth of India for the second straight day as she birdied Nos. 4, 7 and 9 to make up for her consecutive bogeys from No. 5.

But she gained strokes on Nos. 11 and 12, stumbled with a bogey on the 15th after driving into the fairway bunker and coming up short off the green.

Despite a big recovery on the 16th, her putting woes on the last two holes cost her potential strokes that could’ve bolstered her chances heading into the weekend play of the event where she tied for 13th in last year’s edition in Singapore.

She shared third place in 2022 won by Taiwanese Ting Hsuan Huang, also at the Siam’s Waterside layout.

“My irons were really good, driver was a lot better and played a lot wiser. Save all the best for tomorrow,” said Malixi. “Got to go low this weekend. I’ll just be focusing on one shot at a time.”

Earlier, Grace Quintanilla produced a 70 for a two-under 142 and safely made the cut at 146, joining Galitsky and five others at 23rd.

Junior golfer Alethea Gaccion, who put in an impressive opening round 71, also advanced despite a 74 she spiked with an eagle-2 on the par-4 No. 4. The Cagayan de Oro lass stood at joint 41st at 145.

But the three other Filipinas fell by the wayside as Anya Cedo came up short of her rally, shooting a 73 for a 148 and a share of 56th while Junia Gabasa wound up at joint 66th at 151 and Nicole Abelar tied for 69th at 152 after matching 74s.

