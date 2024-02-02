^

Sports

Eala edges Romanian foe to enter W50 Indore semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 4:20pm
Eala edges Romanian foe to enter W50 Indore semis
Alex Eala
Facebook / ALEX EALA

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is going into the semifinals of the W50 Indore in India after beating Romania’s Anca Alexia Todoni, 7-5, 6-2, Friday.

The third-seeded Eala had to battle it out with her sixth-seeded foe and secure the first set after tying at 5 in the 10th game.

She was then able to push through and secure the first set, 7-5.

With the newfound momentum, the 18-year-old Filipina jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set.

Eala went up 4-2 and won the final two games to secure the semifinal ticket.

Eala was able to win 41 service points compared to 33 for Todoni.

She also won 27 receiving points to her opponent’s 25.

An uphill battle is expected as Eala will face second-seeded Polina Kudermetova of Russia.

Kudermetova earlier defeated Japan’s Eri Shimizu, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2, to grab the other semifinal spot.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
