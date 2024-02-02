Almadro named UP women's volleyball coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Oliver Almadro will be calling the shots for the UP women's volleyball team in the upcoming UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournament.

Almadro, who was named the UP volleyball program director last year, will lead the women's volleyball team this season, the university said.

"I'm eager to take on this challenge of re-energizing the UP Fight in volleyball. There will be challenges, of course, but this is a blessing for me and hopefully, with the all-out support of the UP community and the guidance of the Lord, we can compete," the veteran coach said in a statement.

Almadro earlier coached both the men's and women's team of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, leading them to championships.

Last season, UP won just one game, under former coach Shaq delos Santos.

Nina Ytang, Abi Goc, Jewel Encarnacion and Nica Celis will continue to be the Fighting Maroons' core.

About two weeks ago, UP secured the commitments of 2023 Palarong Pambansa MVP Jothea Ramos and CESAFI juniors champion Joannessee Perez.

"What is clear is we want to compete and we want to win. But, we will not rush it," Almadro said.

"We will go through the process, which is why we pushed for the return of the coaches that really know the 'UP Fight' in volleyball," he added.

The team will have former varsity players Nicole Tiamzon and Jarod Hubalde.

Meanwhile, the men's volleyball team will be led by Sergio Isada.

Last season, they also finished with a 1-13 slate.

Louis Gamban and Gelo Lagando will continue to lead the Maroons.