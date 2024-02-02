Zenless Zone Zero PS5 version in the works

MANILA, Philippines – HoYoverse has announced that its upcoming urban fantasy action role-playing game, Zenless Zone Zero, will have a PlayStation 5 version that is currently in development. Initially teased for a 2024 release during the 2023 Game Awards, HoYoverse has mentioned that the game will be cross platform for PC, Android and iOS devices.

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s latest title, after the release on Honkai: Star Rail last April 2023. Following the trends of its previous titles, Zenless Zone Zero features unique art styles and dynamic music. But unlike other HoYoverse titles, it will see an urban setting, with the last urban civilization that survived a disaster known as the "Hollows".

In the game, players take on the role of a Proxy — a professional specializing in guiding people in their exploration of Hollows, and embark on an adventure with a group of companions to conquer unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu.

PhilStar.com was able to participate in the game's second beta testing, and though Zenless Zone Zero shares many similarities with Honkai Impact 3rd, it shies away from its sibling titles under the HoYoverse banner with its unique setting in a post-apocalyptic world of New Eridu. Though Zenless Zone Zero is not an open-world game, there is still much to explore within its world with elements like ramen stalls, cafes, arcade games and game shops across the city which players can interact with for additional in-game events.

The game's overall combat mechanic was a bit confusing at first, especially for players who are used to previous HoYoverse titles, but simply button-mashing the controls can pull-off character skill combinations that can help you breeze through different enemies. It was a bit harder to play the game on mobile devices, with a few of the camera movements better to be experienced on a bigger screen, especially with its quick movement and angle changes. But the game still is at its beta stage and this might be improved later on.

Like other HoYoverse titles, Zenless Zone Zero features a gacha system for new characters and equipment, as well as a stamina system to be able to challenge domains and bosses throughout the world.

Zenless Zone Zero is set to be released this year for PC, Android, iOS and PlayStation 5.