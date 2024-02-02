Longtime teammates Sangalang, Abueva eye precious PBA title together with Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines -- Ian Sangalang and Calvin Abueva have won championships together in the past.

Two-thirds of the famed “Pinatubo Trio,” Sangalang and Abueva won a title in the NCAA back in 2009, when they were still playing for San Sebastian College.

The two also took home crowns in the PBA D-League as among the leaders of the NLEX Road Warriors.

Now teammates in the PBA, Sangalang and Abueva are setting their sights on a coveted PBA diadem.

The two forwards’ team, the Magnolia Hotshots, will be facing the San Miguel Beermen in a best-of-seven championship series on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The six-foot-seven Sangalang, known for his steady and calm play in the basketball court, said he aims to finally get a championship with his buddy Abueva.

“That would be good to be a champion with Calvin in the PBA, because we have gone through a lot of games, from college to the D-League,” the forward said at a press conference.

“So we won championships in these leagues. Now here in the PBA, if we get the championship, it will be a memory we will not forget,” he added.

The fiery Abueva seconded this, saying that winning a championship would be a cherry on top of their sweet playing years together.

“Like Ian said, we had a lot to go through. Hopefully, here, we will do what we need to do and get what we need to get,” he said.

Back in 2021, “The Beast” was traded to the Hotshots, marking the first time the two played together in the big league.

In the only championship series they played in together, the 2021 Philippine Cup, the Hotshots lost against the TNT Tropang Giga.

This time around, and with a championship within reach, Abueva said he is “very hungry” for one.

“I am very, very hungry [to win]. If we get this, I can already build a house.”

The journey, however, would not be easy as the Beermen are riding a nine-game winning streak stretching from the eliminations, to the quarterfinals, and the semifinals.

San Miguel will try to win its first championship since the 2022 Philippine Cup.