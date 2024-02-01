^

Tokong, Esquivel sustain momentum, start strong in Baler International Pro

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 7:19pm
Tokong, Esquivel sustain momentum, start strong in Baler International Pro
Marama Tokong
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

BALER, Aurora – Fresh off massive wins in La Union last week, surfers Marama Tokong and Jay-r Esquivel Jr. dominated their respective heats in the Baler International Pro here Thursday.

In the round of 32, Tokong finished Heat 5 with the highest points among four competitors.

Tokong garnered a score of 13.30, ahead of the Philippines’ Robert Magaluna, who had 11.15.

The two Filipinos advanced to the round of 16.

Japan’s Takuto Ohta and Philippines’ Jayuard Alciso were eliminated.

In Heat 4, Esquievel had a score of 9.55 to advance to the round of 16.

He finished second in the Heat, behind Japan’s Raiha Onou, who had 10.10.

After his heat, the 26-year-old Tokong said he was happy with his performance in the heat.

“Before my heat, I was just focusing on the waves, looking where I should sit down and what my plans are. So my plan was just to get busy. Luckily, I got good waves. I’m pretty stoked to get the first one,” he told Philstar.com.

The Baler International Pro is an event sanctioned by the World Surf League and is a qualifier to the Challenger Series later this year.

While his return is nearing, Tokong said he is just taking it one step at a time.

“I still need to stick to my plan, stick to business. Right now, as an athlete, I just focus, step by step, heat by heat,” he said.

“The plan [is] to be the champion and to win the event to save some points and qualify for the Challenger Series.”

Sweden’s Kian Martin and Japan’s Roi Kanazawa, also qualified to the next round after topping Heat 1.

Filipino Philmar Alipayo and Japanese Rinta Oooto likewise qualified.
Aside from them, Japan’s Shohei Kato, Hiroto Ohhara, Roi Kanaza, Monnojo Yahagi, Joh Azuchi and Riaru Ito will see action in the round of 16.

Indonesia’s Ketut Agus, Dhany Widianto and Oney Anwar will also compete in the next round.

Action continues on Friday.

