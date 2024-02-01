Under Ground Battle aids Philippine MMA growth with Blaze FC

MANILA, Philippines – From the grassroots to the professional level, expect Under Ground Battle (UGB) to take part in cultivating Philippine mixed martial arts (MMA).

This is the oath of UGB chief executive Officer Ferdinand Munsayac, whose group vowed to protect the integrity of the sport as well as Filipino fighters seeing action locally and overseas.

"From a simple practitioner, MMA has become my passion and in the past 11 years since we formed the company, we will not stop as long as there are fighters who love sports and aspire to be champions," Munsayac said Thursday in “Usapang Sports” of the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) at the VIP Room of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

"Almost 100 fighters, most of them now fighting in bigger MMA events abroad, came from UGB. I won't say their names but we helped them change their lives and careers," said Munsayac in the program sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari Sweat.

He was accompanied by UGB chief operating officer Perla Mae Tagacay and Nelito Talavera, CEO of UGB's grassroots arm — the Blaze Fighting Championship.

According to Munsayac, Blaze FC will serve as a pool for new talents who will compete in the UGB pro event Predator at Juego — a combat sport that uses the traditional arnis stick — in the future.

"We're looking April to launch the Blaze FC. It's unique because it's centered on the disciplines that are used in MMA but already forgotten by the current generation. We are not only covering students and young people here, but also the group of security guards and local government units. Let's involve them here,” said Talavera.

According to him, Blaze FC's goal is to teach many Filipinos to be skilled in self-defense so that it can be used not only as a profession but in everyday life.

"That's why we will conduct training and seminars first before we start the tournaments at Blaze FC. We want to help our barangay tanods and security guards. It will increase their chances of getting better in life,” he added.

Munsayanc stressed that all UGB tournaments are sanctioned by the Games and Amusement Board, ensuring everything is fair and that the fighters will get to receive the corresponding prizes.

“What is in the GAB book, that is what we will follow,” he said.