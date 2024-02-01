^

Sports

Malixi cards 70, trails Thai, Taiwanese by 3

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 4:25pm
Malixi cards 70, trails Thai, Taiwanese by 3
Rianne Malixi
Photo courtesy of R&A

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi used a strong backside start to put herself in the early mix in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, shooting a 70 and trailing Thai Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Chun-Wei Wu from Chinese-Taipei by three at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand Thursday.

The recent Australian Master of the Amateurs winner launched her bid with birdies on the first two holes at the backside of the Waterside course in a flight that included Minsol Kim from Korea and India’s Avani Prashanth. A birdie on the par-5 18th propelled her to three-under, keeping Soontreeyapas and Wu within striking distance.

Despite a bogey on No. 3, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker maintained her composure, coming away with a run of pars to finish with a 37-33 for provisional share of 10th with 13 others, including Kim, who put in a 36-34 card.

The opening round spotlight, however, belonged to Soontreeyapas, who highlighted her 33-34 round with an ace on the 150-yard No. 7. With five birdies against two bogeys, she secured an early share of the lead with Yu.

“I’m so excited and it’s very good,” said Soontreeyapas of her blistering start. “Yeah, I think I can win,”

Soontreeyapas is seeking to become the third Thai to win the coveted crown after LPGA stalwart Atthaya Thitikul, who ruled the inaugural staging in 2018, and Eila Galitsky, who reigned supreme in the fifth edition of the annual championship last year.

Wu matched the Thai’s 67 with late birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 34-34 as the duo wrested a one-stroke lead over Pimpisa Rubrong, also from Thailand, Chinese Yahui Zhang, Kiwi Amy Im and Prashanth, who all carded 68s, with half of the starting 90-player field still to complete play at presstime.

Korean Seojin Park fired a 69 for joint seventh with Aussie Justice Bosio while Galitsky had a one-under card after six holes at the front.

Alethea Gaccion also posted a fine start in the event which stakes invitations to three major championships to the winner, carding a 71 for a share of 22nd, that included Shinchi and eight others.

A grand finalist in last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour inaugurals, Gaccion showcased a balanced round, mixing two birdies with the same number of bogeys at the front then mirrored Malixi’s birdie-birdie feat from No. 10.

But she dropped shots on Nos. 13 and 15 before recovering at the finish with a birdie on No. 17 to save a 36-35.

Anya Cedo, however, wavered after a birdie on No. 7 as she bogeyed the next two holes and yielded two strokes on the par-4 17th to end up with a 75.

Meanwhile, Junia Gabasa had a one-over card after five holes at the back, Grace Quintanilla went on a par-bogey-par start, also from No. 10, and Nicole Abelar reeled back with three straight mishaps from No. 13 with nine holes to play.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots dispose of Fuel Masters to seal finals duel vs Beermen

Hotshots dispose of Fuel Masters to seal finals duel vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals cast is set.
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine to retire James Yap's jersey

Rain or Shine to retire James Yap's jersey

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be retiring the number 18 jersey of James Yap, head coach Yeng Guiao said.
Sports
fbtw
16 teams duke it out in Manila Hustle 3x3 cagefest

16 teams duke it out in Manila Hustle 3x3 cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Sixteen teams, including nine international clubs, will slug it out in the anticipated second season of the Manila Hustle...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters seek decider vs Hotshots

Fuel Masters seek decider vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Coming off a big comeback win, Phoenix will try and force a do-or-die Game 5 semifinals in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Sweep by Beermen helps Gin Kings build character, says Cone

Sweep by Beermen helps Gin Kings build character, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite Barangay Ginebra’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup exit, Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone said the team underwent...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Behind the ropes: Bautista, Suzuki reflect on TCC experience

Behind the ropes: Bautista, Suzuki reflect on TCC experience

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
More than seizing the opportunity, some of the country’s junior golfers relished the rare experience of observing seasoned...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines in return to Brooklyn, powers Suns to win

Durant shines in return to Brooklyn, powers Suns to win

3 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 33 points to lead Phoenix to a 136-120 victory in Brooklyn, his first game there since the blockbuster...
Sports
fbtw
EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Final Four tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL) will be held in Cebu next month, the league announced Thu...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's S.H. Kim ready to shine against world's best at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Korea's S.H. Kim ready to shine against world's best at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

4 hours ago
Still in marital bliss, Korea’s S.H. Kim intends to shine against the world’s best at this week’s $20-million...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with