Malixi cards 70, trails Thai, Taiwanese by 3

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi used a strong backside start to put herself in the early mix in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, shooting a 70 and trailing Thai Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Chun-Wei Wu from Chinese-Taipei by three at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand Thursday.

The recent Australian Master of the Amateurs winner launched her bid with birdies on the first two holes at the backside of the Waterside course in a flight that included Minsol Kim from Korea and India’s Avani Prashanth. A birdie on the par-5 18th propelled her to three-under, keeping Soontreeyapas and Wu within striking distance.

Despite a bogey on No. 3, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker maintained her composure, coming away with a run of pars to finish with a 37-33 for provisional share of 10th with 13 others, including Kim, who put in a 36-34 card.

The opening round spotlight, however, belonged to Soontreeyapas, who highlighted her 33-34 round with an ace on the 150-yard No. 7. With five birdies against two bogeys, she secured an early share of the lead with Yu.

“I’m so excited and it’s very good,” said Soontreeyapas of her blistering start. “Yeah, I think I can win,”

Soontreeyapas is seeking to become the third Thai to win the coveted crown after LPGA stalwart Atthaya Thitikul, who ruled the inaugural staging in 2018, and Eila Galitsky, who reigned supreme in the fifth edition of the annual championship last year.

Wu matched the Thai’s 67 with late birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 34-34 as the duo wrested a one-stroke lead over Pimpisa Rubrong, also from Thailand, Chinese Yahui Zhang, Kiwi Amy Im and Prashanth, who all carded 68s, with half of the starting 90-player field still to complete play at presstime.

Korean Seojin Park fired a 69 for joint seventh with Aussie Justice Bosio while Galitsky had a one-under card after six holes at the front.

Alethea Gaccion also posted a fine start in the event which stakes invitations to three major championships to the winner, carding a 71 for a share of 22nd, that included Shinchi and eight others.

A grand finalist in last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour inaugurals, Gaccion showcased a balanced round, mixing two birdies with the same number of bogeys at the front then mirrored Malixi’s birdie-birdie feat from No. 10.

But she dropped shots on Nos. 13 and 15 before recovering at the finish with a birdie on No. 17 to save a 36-35.

Anya Cedo, however, wavered after a birdie on No. 7 as she bogeyed the next two holes and yielded two strokes on the par-4 17th to end up with a 75.

Meanwhile, Junia Gabasa had a one-over card after five holes at the back, Grace Quintanilla went on a par-bogey-par start, also from No. 10, and Nicole Abelar reeled back with three straight mishaps from No. 13 with nine holes to play.