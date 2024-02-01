^

Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 2:44pm
Beermen brace for tough PBA finals series vs Hotshots
The San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots will be battling in a best-of-seven PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals.
Philippine STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Despite winning nine straight games, San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent thinks they will have a hard time against the Magnolia Hotshots.

The Beermen, who won their last nine games stretching from the eliminations, quarterfinals and semifinals against Barangay Ginebra — which they swept in three matches — are still wary of Magnolia.

“Magnolia has been the No. 1 one team since, I think, four to five months ago. So, it’s gonna be hard for us to beat them,” San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent told reporters in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals press conference Thursday.

San Miguel’s last defeat was against the Hotshots back on December 10.

But back then, the Beermen still had Ivan Aska as their import.

Two weeks later, San Miguel tapped the explosive Bennie Boatwright to replace Aska.

“But, you know, we are kinda positive about it. We’re gonna try, really, our best to get the championship in this conference,” Gallent added.

Aside from the hot streak, San Miguel has also been resting for almost a week, since they defeated Ginebra on Sunday.

For his part, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said that the minimal rest will not be an issue for the team, which barged into the finals on Wednesday after defeating the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 89-79.

“I think we're used to that. It’s all about the mindset. If your mind says you are tired, then that is what will show,” the coach said.

“But, my players are used to playing every other day, we’re used to that,” he added.

The difficult thing, Victolero said, is their preparation as they are yet to train for San Miguel’s “Death 15” as of Thursday afternoon.

“But, in terms of conditioning, this team [is full of] professionals, they know what to do… We’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals will be on Friday, February 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen will try to win their first championship since the 2022 Philippine Cup, when they defeated the TNT Tropang Giga.

The Hotshots, on the other hand, last won a PBA title back in the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

