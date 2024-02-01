Behind the ropes: Bautista, Suzuki reflect on TCC experience

The JPGT players serve as Tony Lascuna's army during the final round of the TCC Invitational.

MANILA, Philippines – They readily embraced the chance to witness the cream of the local pro crop up close and personal. But more than seizing the opportunity, some of the country’s junior golfers relished the rare experience of observing seasoned players in action and picking up valuable lessons from them.

Javier Bautista, a grand finalist of the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour last year, considered himself particularly privileged. He didn’t only watch the recent competitive showdown between Tony Lascuña and Miguel Tabuena in the final 36 holes of The Country Club Invitational at the wind-raked TCC course in Laguna but also had the chance to engage in conversations with them, gaining insights into the game.

“I feel very privileged and very grateful to have the opportunity to watch all the top pros and really see how they play up close,” said Bautista.

As an 11-12 age group competitor, he highlighted the significant learnings he gathered during his two-day observation of the veteran tour campaigners. These insights are something he aims to showcase when the JPGT unveils its second season in May.

Other JPGT mainstays who watched the final round of the TCC Invitational were Shinichi Suzuki, Vito Sarines, Patrick Tambalque, Ryuji Suzuki, Mona Sarines, Precious Zaragosa and Lisa Sarines.

Suzuki expressed delight in watching the pros play, saying: “It was fun, I enjoyed watching the thrill and pressure from the pros. I can clearly see their fighting spirit and the way they planned each and every shot. It’s even more fun watching with my friends and family.”

Reflecting on the experience, Bautista underscored the multitude of variables at play in golf, especially in challenging conditions like those at TCC. He admired the pros’ quick decision-making and strategic course management amidst strong winds and difficult lies.

He also marveled at the pros’ ability to change clubs almost effortlessly, attributing it to their wealth of experience on diverse fairways and in various weather conditions.

“In my mind, there were a lot of variables to be considered. I see them changing clubs and making decisions so easily,” he said. “I guess, one has to really have a lot of experience in different fairways, in different weather conditions to have that wisdom.”

Bautista was particularly impressed by the manner and speed of the pros' decision-making, stressing the necessity of experience to develop such acumen. He also highlighted their inspiring demonstration of limitless possibilities in the sport.

“These pros also inspired me in showing that the possibility of what humans can achieve in golf is limitless,” added Bautista. He specifically commended Lascuña, who, at 53, displayed class and style in winning the championship, two decades after his victory in the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup in 2004.

Apart from Lascuña, Bautista found motivation in Tabuena’s performance, noting: “Kuya Miguel, who is now a dad, is able to balance family life and golf career.”

“I felt motivated to find more practice time despite my academic classes, to find balance in all things and to focus and keep improving on my strengths while building up where I am weak.”

Bautista also observed the pros' winning mindset and expressed his aspiration to emulate them in the future. He also spoke of their ability to recover from mistakes and the impressive putting skills demonstrated, emphasizing the importance of confidence.

“What also impressed me is their winning mindset. They always try to recover and make up for their mistakes,” said Bautista. “Although it doesn’t always go well, they keep trying to work on it.”

For his part, Suzuki said: “I learned that no matter how hard and difficult the course gets, you have to find another way to conquer the conditions.”

“They inspired me to never give up and to always get back up,” added Suzuki. “I’m impressed as to how tough they’re mentality is. If they have one bad hole, they just kept on moving forward.”

Suzuki was most enthralled by Lascuña’s short game.

“He couldn’t hit the ball far and can’t reach most of the (long) par-4s but he was able to make par by getting up-and-down from within 100 yards,” said Suzuki.

To top it off, Bautista also had the opportunity to interview Tabuena and was humbled by the Asian Tour No. 2’s modesty and appreciation of Lascuña’s talent and skills.

“I was humbled and inspired by kuya Miguel’s humility and how he looked up to Lascuna. He was open about not being able to recover well in the third day, but I saw in his eyes his determination to see through in the final round,” said Bautista.