EASL to stage Final Four in Cebu

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 12:38pm
Cliff Hodge (left) defends Jeremy Lin (right)
East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines – The Final Four tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL) will be held in Cebu next month, the league announced Thursday.

The semifinals cast has been set after the Seoul SK Knights punched the last ticket on Wednesday, drubbing the New Taipei Kings 89-57.

The three other teams that were able to qualify were Japan B.League's Chiba Jets, the P. League+'s Kings and the Korean Basketball League's Seoul Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.

Anyang is the reigning Korean league and the EASL champions.

No Filipino team was able to reach the semifinals as both the TNT Tropang Giga and the Meralco Bolts are currently at the bottom of both Groups A and B.

TNT finished the EASL play with a 1-5 win-loss record, while the 1-4 Bolts will still face Seoul next Wednesday.

According to the EASL, the semifinal round will be played at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on March 8.

The third place game and the championship will be on March 10, the EASL said.

“Cebu is an incredible venue for the first EASL Final Four. It has some of the most passionate basketball fans in the Philippines. The Hoops Dome is a great arena that will be packed with local and travelling fans," EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

"This is an amazing tourist destination — we are excited to showcase Cebu, including the magical resort island of Mactan, and the beautiful culture of the Philippines to our fans across the region. The Final Four is going to be a world-class sports entertainment experience," he added.

The champion will take home a prize of $1 million, while the second and third placers will receive $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.

