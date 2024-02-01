On-fire Quizon seeks another chess crown

MANILA, Philippines – Olympiad-bound teenage International Master Daniel Quizon eyes a third title this year as he wades into battle in the Antonio “Bolok” Santos Memorial Open chess tournament set February 10 in Brgy. Dela Peña, Marikina.

The 19-year-old Quizon would come in riding the crest of his sterling triumph in the Philippine National Championships also in Marikina last month that earned him a spot to the team seeing action in this September’s FIDE World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

He followed it up with triumph in the Predator a week later in Pasig that put him as the early favorite to win the seven-round event that is staking P10,000 to the eventual winner.

Other notable titled players joining are Grandmaster Darwin Laylo, IMs Chito Garma, Barlo Nadera, Ronald Dableo, Rolando Nolte, Ronald Bancod, Hamed Nouri, Angelo Young, Jose Efren Bagamasbad, Cris Ramayrat and Ricky de Guzman, FIDE Masters Roel Abelgas, Christian Gian Karlo Arca, Noel dela Cruz, Alekhine Nouri, Adrian Pacis and Ed Garma, and WGM candidate Kylen Joy Mordido.

The event is part of Quizon’s preparation for the Olympiad as well as in his search for the GM title.