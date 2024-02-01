^

Sports

Mobile Legends partners with Xiaomi for collegiate gaming initiative

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 11:24am
Mobile Legends partners with Xiaomi for collegiate gaming initiative

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile Legends Bang Bang Philippines has partnered with Xiaomi Philippines for the campus tour called “MLBB Community Cup”, which aims to promote healthy gaming and camaraderie among students through different campus activities inspired by MLBB.

The MLBB Community Cup will see an MLBB Quiz Game and Pinoy Henyo, along with a talk on healthy gaming and career opportunities in the esports and gaming industry. 

There will also be a MLBB tournament for students with a prize pool of 50,000 in-game diamonds and other prizes from Xiaomi.

"We recognize our shared responsibility in fostering a fun and healthy environment for our MLBB gamers. With the MLBB Community Cup, we hope our participants further develop their skills in teamwork, problem solving, and network building, among others," said Miah Kang, Moonton Games Philippine community manager.

The tournament will begin at National University-Laguna Thursday, February 1, until February 2, then at the Technological Institute of the Philippines-Quezon City from February 5-6.

