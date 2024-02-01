Standard Insurance-backed sailing team feted at PSA Awards

Standard Insurance Centennial V lady sailor Alysa Belmonte (fourth from right) received the citation trophy during the San Miguel-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel last Monday.

The all-Filipino sailing team includes Richly Magsanay, boat owner, and Standard Insurance chairman Ernesto “Judes” Echauz, Stephen Tan, Rubin Cruz, Ridgely Balladares, Joel Mejarito, Bernard Floren and Louie Perfectua.

