Standard Insurance-backed sailing team feted at PSA Awards

Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Standard Insurance-backed sailing team feted at PSA Awards

Standard Insurance Centennial V lady sailor Alysa Belmonte (fourth from right) received the citation trophy during the San Miguel-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel last Monday.

The all-Filipino sailing team includes Richly Magsanay, boat owner, and Standard Insurance chairman Ernesto “Judes” Echauz, Stephen Tan, Rubin Cruz, Ridgely Balladares, Joel Mejarito, Bernard Floren and Louie Perfectua.
 

