Rain or Shine to retire James Yap's jersey

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be retiring the number 18 jersey of James Yap, head coach Yeng Guiao said.

On Monday, Yap announced on his official Instagram page that he has parted ways with Rain or Shine, a team he was traded to back in 2016.

In a statement posted on the Elasto Painters' Facebook page, Guiao said that the team will be retiring his iconic number 18 jersey as a gesture of respect.

"As a courtesy and respect to him, our team will retire his jersey number, #18," the multi-titled coach said.

Yap played sparingly during the campaign of Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

He averaged five points and a rebound a game this conference.

Guiao also tipped his hat to Yap's contribution to the team, saying that his "influence on the character and development of the team, especially the young players, is irreplaceable."

"But, there will always come a time when we must reflect on how the team can move forward with its young core. And we're thankful that James has paved the way for the next generation of players who deserve the limelight and the opportunities to grow," the fiery mentor said.

"Nonetheles, he is still a very serviceable player and can play good years for any team if he desires to. Even in his latter years, he has proven to be a potent factor for a team that requires his skillset and experience," he added.

"It will be up to his wisse judgment to continue playing the game he loves, or to focus on his blooming political career... He will forever be a part of the culture and family of Rain or Shine."

One of the most potent scorers in the PBA during his heyday, the 41-year-old Yap saw his offensive output slowly diminish in recent years.

So far, it is still unclear whether or not the San Juan City councilor will join a new team, or if he will hang his sneakers up for good.