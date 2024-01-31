^

Sports

Rain or Shine to retire James Yap's jersey

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 5:59pm
Rain or Shine to retire James Yap's jersey
Rain or Shine's James Yap (18)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will be retiring the number 18 jersey of James Yap, head coach Yeng Guiao said.

On Monday, Yap announced on his official Instagram page that he has parted ways with Rain or Shine, a team he was traded to back in 2016.

In a statement posted on the Elasto Painters' Facebook page, Guiao said that the team will be retiring his iconic number 18 jersey as a gesture of respect.

"As a courtesy and respect to him, our team will retire his jersey number, #18," the multi-titled coach said.

Yap played sparingly during the campaign of Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

He averaged five points and a rebound a game this conference.

Guiao also tipped his hat to Yap's contribution to the team, saying that his "influence on the character and development of the team, especially the young players, is irreplaceable."

"But, there will always come a time when we must reflect on how the team can move forward with its young core. And we're thankful that James has paved the way for the next generation of players who deserve the limelight and the opportunities to grow," the fiery mentor said.

"Nonetheles, he is still a very serviceable player and can play good years for any team if he desires to. Even in his latter years, he has proven to be a potent factor for a team that requires his skillset and experience," he added.

"It will be up to his wisse judgment to continue playing the game he loves, or to focus on his blooming political career... He will forever be a part of the culture and family of Rain or Shine."

One of the most potent scorers in the PBA during his heyday, the 41-year-old Yap saw his offensive output slowly diminish in recent years.

So far, it is still unclear whether or not the San Juan City councilor will join a new team, or if he will hang his sneakers up for good.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JAMES YAP

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boatwright made sure he met height limit

Boatwright made sure he met height limit

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer import Bennie Boatwright is listed 6-10 in most scouting reports and with the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Cone hopeful of Brownlee being cleared for new Gilas duty

Cone hopeful of Brownlee being cleared for new Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone is hopeful Justin Brownlee will be cleared to rejoin Gilas Pilipinas in time for next month’s first assignments...
Sports
fbtw
Triple Giga get back at Bolts

Triple Giga get back at Bolts

19 hours ago
Third time’s the charm as TNT nailed a breakthrough in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference after a pair of unsuccessful...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Howard thanks Philippines after Strong Group stint

Dwight Howard thanks Philippines after Strong Group stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Grizzled NBA veteran Dwight Howard paid gratitude to the Philippines for giving him a golden opportunity to strut his stuff...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena driven by desire to inspire, create positive change

Obiena driven by desire to inspire, create positive change

19 hours ago
Ace pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena aims to use his outstanding athletic exploits of the past year to inspire the next...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry on fire with 37 points as Warriors down Sixers; Embiid injury scare

Curry on fire with 37 points as Warriors down Sixers; Embiid injury scare

4 hours ago
Stephen Curry conjured a 37-point masterclass as the Golden State Warriors sent the Philadelphia 76ers spinning to a fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Roman Dolidze eyes win over Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Fight Night

Roman Dolidze eyes win over Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The main event of UFC Fight Night this Sunday, February 4, is a fascinating one between eighth-ranked middleweight Georgian...
Sports
fbtw
From PGA Tour U to iconic Pebble Beach, Chinese Taipei&rsquo;s Kevin Yu is living the dream

From PGA Tour U to iconic Pebble Beach, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu is living the dream

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 5 hours ago
The 25-year-old Yu is presently enjoying a flying start to his 2024 season.
Sports
fbtw
Doubles champ Eala improves 63 spots in world tennis rankings

Doubles champ Eala improves 63 spots in world tennis rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Fresh off winning her first professional doubles tennis title, Alex Eala jumped 63 spots in the Women’s Tennis Association...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with