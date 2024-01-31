Roman Dolidze eyes win over Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – The main event of UFC Fight Night this Sunday, February 4, is a fascinating one between eighth-ranked middleweight Georgian Roman Dolidze and 11th-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

They both hail from states that were formerly part of Russia, but both have since migrated and have different citizenship – Dolidze (12-2) is Georgian while Imavov (12-4, 1 no contest) now carries a French passport. They have similar careers with nearly the same number of wins via knockout and via submission.

However, that is it for Dolidze, who has an even more intriguing background.

The 35-year old previously played professional football as a goalkeeper in Turkey then left to study shipbuilding engineering and pursue a master’s degree in Economics in Ukraine. It was while studying that he got into jiu-jitsu and grappling that paved the way into mixed martial arts.

Roman’s football background meant he had superb cardio. A friend of his joked that his being a goalkeeper helps not only with the hand-eye coordination, but also the quick reflexes.

Said Roman, “He jokes that is why I am good with chokes, guillotines and grappling.”

That will once more be put to the test on February 4 when he takes on Imavov. Dolidze is known as a better grappler, while Imavov is a better striker.

Both are coming off disappointing results — another similarity.

Dolidze lost via unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori in March of 2023 that ended a string of three consecutive Performance of the Night Awards, while Imavov’s bout against Chris Curtis in June of 2023 saw the fight ruled as a “no contest”. That makes it two consecutive battles with unfavorable results with a unanimous decision defeat to pre-champion Sean Strickland.

“I am always motivated,” said Dolidze heading into this fight with Imavov. “Nothing changes in my mindset. I am always ready and prepared. I like to keep in shape.”

With the Octagon at the Apex smaller in size, it somewhat gives Dolidze an advantage. “How you use space is always an advantage. But on the other hand, it can be a disadvantage because if you need to back off, the space is smaller. It is about executing your game plan and taking advantage of mistakes. You may be winning on the scorecards or in the statistics, but one lucky punch and it changes everything.”

“All I can say is this will be a tough match.”

With South African Dricus Du Plessis now the UFC middleweight champion, it is entirely possible that he could have a long reign. But with such a talented division that includes Dolidze, Imavov, Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Vettori, Paulo Costa, Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, and more, anyone can scale the summit at any given fight then lose it the next.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on Blast TV. The preliminary bouts begin at 4 a.m., with the main card getting on at 8 a.m.