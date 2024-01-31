Doubles champ Eala improves 63 spots in world tennis rankings

Alex Eala during her semifinals match in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

MANILA, Philippines -- Fresh off winning her first professional doubles tennis title, Alex Eala jumped 63 spots in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) women’s doubles’ rankings.

Eala reached her career-high 302nd ranking in a list released by the WTA on January 29.

Her previous world ranking was 365th.

A few days ago, Eala and her Latvian partner Darja Semenistaja reigned supreme in the W50 Pune doubles competition.

The duo won over the top-seeded pair of Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Great Britain’s Naiktha Bains, 7-6(8), 6-3, last Saturday.

Eala also reached her career-high ranking in singles’ play.

She ranked 184th in women’s singles play, three spots higher than her previous 187th ranking.

In the W50 Pune singles’ competition, Semenistaja booted Eala out of the quarterfinal round.

The Filipina tennis star is staying in India to see action in the W50 Indore.

On Wednesday, she is set to play Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva. Eala is seeded third in the tournament.