Double win: Bren Esports boss scores legal victory, PSA citation

MANILA, Philippines – Cause for celebration doubled for Bren Esports on Wednesday as embattled founder Bernard “Bren” Chong bagged a new legal victory just days after his team was feted by the Philippine Sportswriters Association in their annual awards night.

This as the Department of Justice (DOJ) scrapped the falsification charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for lack of probable cause.

The decision was approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento in a 27-page document which was also released to the media.

Alaine Margaret Chong and others were also cleared by the order dated October 10, 2023.

“After a careful and judicious evaluation of the records and evidence presented in this case, it is the stern opinion of the undersigned panel of prosecutors that no probable cause exists against the respondents for the charges of Falsification of Commercial Documents,” the order read.

Initially, the NBI filed the case against Chong and several personnel of Brenterprise International Inc. for alleged printing of fraudulent receipts in May 2023.

Per the decision, the complaint filed was “too general” and lacked evidence.

“Owing to the absence of allegation and proof of their exact participation in the commission of the crime charged, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to prove the element of willful intent on their part,” the decision said.

Earlier in 2023, Chong was also cleared of drug smuggling charges.

Bren Esports’ team, AP.Bren, recently received a special citation award from the PSA for its win in the M5 World Championships. Team representatives attended the ceremony at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Monday.