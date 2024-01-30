^

Rebuilding Cignal signs Bagunas for Spikers’ Turf campaign 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 3:21pm
Bryan Bagunas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers acquired the country’s top player Bryan Bagunas and a slew of talented young talented blood as part of their major retooling in the Spikers’ Turf unfurling March.

“Excited ako to begin this new chapter of my career with the Cignal HD Spikers,” said Bagunas, who is still playing for the Taichung-based Win Streak in Taiwan but will plunge straight into action as soon as he returns this summer.

“Alam naman natin isa na sila sa pinakakilala at pinakarespetadong teams sa men’s volleyball dito sa Pilipinas, kaya umaasa akong makakatulong ako sa kanilang mahabang listahan ng mga tagumpay,” he added.

The HD Spikers, now on their 10th year as a club team, have also tapped Ron Rosales, Giles Torres, Madz Gampong, Nas Gwaza, Cian Silang, and libero Vince Lorenzo to further beef their roster that included former Spikers’ Turf MVP Joshua Umandal, Alfred Valbuena, EJ Casaña, Lloyd Josafat, and newly named team captains Wendel Miguel and JP Bugaoan.

Bagunas’ arrival instantly filled the massive void left by Marck Espejo, who transferred to a Tai Bundit-coached Rebisco more than a week ago.

With men’s volleyball continuing to rise — with new teams, new players, and new competition — Cignal is prepared to level up their game and remain on top of the standings, finishing every conference as champion.

“This 2024, we’re coming back with a renewed squad, may gustong patunayan, at siyempre andun pa rin yung gutom. Grateful kami kay Bryan that he signed with us, and also all our new bloods who will bring in their effort, energy, and lessons to the team. Hopefully, we can reach our goals in each tournament because for sure we will fight for every point with every game we play,” said Cignal men’s head coach Dexter Clamor.

The Cignal men’s spikers are the defending champions of the upcoming Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, having won last March against the defunct squad AMC Cotabato before finishing as the 1st runner-up in the recently concluded Invitational Conference last December.

They are six-time champions in the Spikers’ Turf and won the 2022 PNVF Champions League title a few years ago.

BRYAN BAGUNAS

CIGNAL

SPIKERS TURF
