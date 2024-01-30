^

Dolphins of Dasmarinas notch 4th win in UCAL-PG Flex cagefest

Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 10:40am
Dolphins of Dasmarinas notch 4th win in UCAL-PG Flex cagefest
Alvin Reyes led PCU with 17 points.
UCAL

Games Thursday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – Diliman vs GMC
2 p.m. – CEU vs Olivarez Col.
4 p.m. – UB vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas streaked to its fourth win with a 77-58 drubbing of Manila Central University Monday, January 29, in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Dolphins dominated the match early but it was only in the second frame where they were able to rip the game wide apart, outscoring the Supremos, 19-8, to build a 41-24 lead at the break.

MCU tried to make a run of its own in the final two quarters, but PCU-D was quick to respond in scuttling the threat to remain perfect in the 9-school league also support by Angel’s Pizza.

MCU’s blowout loss came two days after pulling off a spine-tingling 76-74 win over two-time champion Diliman College.

Alvin Reyes played only for 25 minutes but top-scored for the Dolphins with 17 points to go with his seven boards and an assist, while Gailelm Escultor and Adrian Reves added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Their efforts put to waste the double-double of 17 points and 13 boards by MCU’sd Bi Tizie Yannick Dje.

