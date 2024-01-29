^

Remolino, Alcoseba eye Sunrise Sprint titles

Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 12:49pm
Remolino, Alcoseba eye Sunrise Sprint titles
Raven Alcoseba

MANILA, Philippines – In-form Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba hope to ride the momentum of their victories in the National Age Group Triathlon as they gear up for another stab at triathlon glory in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a sub-category event of the 5150 Triathlon CamSur reeling off February 11 in Camarines Sur.

Remolino pulled off a thrilling victory over fellow Cebuano Matthew Hermosa in last Sunday’s NAGT in Subic, clocking 56 minutes and 56 seconds against the latter’s 56:57 in the men’s category of the 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run race.

Alcoseba, on the other hand, timed 1:03:55 to nail her third straight title, besting Erika Burgos and Kira Ellis, who clocked 1:05:39 and 1:06:16, respectively.

That makes the Go for Gold Cebu stalwarts, who also shared top honors in the short-distance triathlon series in Bohol in 2022, the marked triathletes in the upcoming Sunrise Sprint, determined to add more titles to their growing trophy collection.

But they will be up against strong contenders such as Renz Corbin, John Michael Lalimos, Victor Redillas, Marjon Balisoro, Carron Cañas, Jairo Almonte and Alan Diaz, all poised to challenge Remolino’s bid for another victory.

The Sunrise Sprint, designed to showcase participants’ skills and foster the joy of triathlon racing, attracts a mix of seasoned and beginner looking for new challenges.

Jeremy Go, vice president for marketing at Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., expressed his encouragement, saying: “The Sunrise Sprint is the perfect opportunity to test your limits, push yourself to new heights, and create lasting memories.

Alcoseba, who also topped the Sunrise Sprint Dapitan last year, faces tough competition from arch rival Nicole del Rosario and the promising Lean Balmaceda with challengers Katrina Salazare. Liza Reyes, Jhoan Año and Georgina Bremridge aiming to make an impact in both the overall championship and their respective age-group classes.

Dubbed “S2,” the Sunrise Sprint offers a fun and friendly racing experience with fewer challenges compared to its longer-distance counterparts.

Registration is ongoing for the event, including the centerpiece 5150 CamSur. For details, visit ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

Supported by Go for Gold, 2Go, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Ilaw Atbp., Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportograf, the 5150 Triathlon CamSur, hosted by the Province of Camarines Sur, features the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run over an Olympic-style setup.

The organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc. are working diligently to ensure the successful staging of the event, which holds significance as a homecoming to Camarines Sur, the first host of the IRONMAN 70.3 race in 2009.

Over the years, the series has evolved, drawing elite athletes globally and providing local talents opportunities to compete in top triathlon races, including the World Championships.

The 5150 CamSur, which also features the 5150 relay for all-male, all-female and mixed, has so far attracted participants from Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore and Turkey.

TRIATHLON
