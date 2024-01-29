Jerwin shrugs off pressure

MANILA, Philippines — Former IBF superflyweight ruler Jerwin Ancajas realizes there’s a heavy load on his shoulders when he faces WBA bantamweight titlist Takuma Inoue at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Feb. 24 because no Filipino reigns as world boxing champion today and it could be his last chance to reclaim a crown.

“May pressure pero sanay na kami,” said Ancajas’ trainer/manager Joven Jimenez from the Survival Training Camp in Magallanes, Cavite. “Mahalaga sa amin mauwi ang belt at matagal na naming inaasam-asam na maging world champion ulit si Jerwin.”

Ancajas, 32, held the IBF 115-pound title from 2016 to 2022. He lost it to Argentina’s Fernando Martinez in his 10th defense and failed to regain the throne in a rematch. Ancajas came back to stop Colombia’s Wilner Soto in Minnesota last year and earned a crack at a second world title, this time in the 118-pound division.

The fight against Inoue was initially set in November last year but was postponed after the Japanese fractured a left rib during training. Now, it’s all systems go. “Last fight, 121 pounds si Jerwin subali’t madali lang kunin ang 118,” said Jimenez. “Naka 50 rounds ng sparring na si Jerwin mula bagong taon.” Ancajas has sparred with a battalion of fighters, namely Vincent Astrolabio, Marvin Esquerdo, Daniel Lim, Jesus Magdayo, Miller Alapormina, Alexis Abilar, Alex Santisima and Bryl Bayogos. Ancajas and Jimenez are set to leave for Tokyo on Feb. 17.

Inoue’s older brother Naoya is the undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO superbantamweight king. Inoue, 28, holds a record of 18-1, with four KOs while Ancajas’ slate is 34-3-2, with 25 KOs. Inoue’s only loss was to Frenchman Nordine Oubaali on points in 2019 and he has since scored five wins in a row.