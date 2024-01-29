Bolts seek to keep 3x3 rampage

The Bolts have won three of the first four legs, spiked by a back-to-back last week that they can extend to a three-straight feat in the penultimate leg of the season-ending tourney.

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco aims to continue on its sizzling run in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference as Leg 5 fires off today at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

On their strongest performance yet, the hard part for the Bolts is keeping their eyes on the big prize.

“As coach Pat (Fran) said, hindi pa kami nananalo sa Grand Finals so we just humble ourselves, keep working, take challenges everyday sa practices and keep improving,” Meralco ace Joseph Sedurifa said.

Sedurifa reunites with Jeff Manday and JJ Manlangit from last week’s winning squad as Red Cachuela takes over Alfred Batino’s spot.

The Bolts start their bid in Pool A versus Cavitex and NorthPort.

Meanwhile, TNT continues its quest for a conference breakthrough after settling for runner-up to Meralco the last two legs.

Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano and Chester Saldua and debuting Xyrus Torres suit up for the Triple Giga, who compete in Pool B versus San Miguel Beer, Purefoods and Pioneer.

MCFASolver, the Leg 2 ruler, dukes it out in Pool C with Leg 4 third-placer Blackwater, Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma.

The Top 2 teams in Pool A and Top 3 in Pools B and C move forward to tomorrow’s KO rounds.