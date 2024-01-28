^

PSAA zeroes in on grassroots development

Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 3:46pm
Organizers and school representatives pose during the PSAA launch.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine School Athletics Association (PSAA) -- the newest school-based league dedicated to high school students -- will open its first season on March 3 at the Ynares Coliseum in Pasig City.

PSAA founder and soon-to-be league commissioner Fernando "Butz" Arimado introduced four categories – 18-under, 16-under, 14-under and 12-under (boys and girls) – for participating schools looking to strengthen their respective programs and prepare student-athletes for higher level tournaments in the future.

Aside from basketball, PSAA is also lined up volleyball, chess and athletics events.

"Our league will not be formed without the cooperation of our school officials, coaches, managers and sponsors who continue to trust in our ability to organize leagues for young athletes,” Arimado said at the team managers and coaches meeting on Saturday at The Olive Place in Mandaluyong City.

"This is a great opportunity for young players to be able to play in an organized tournament and help them improve the quality of their talents," he said.

According to Arimado, who is also the founder of the National Youth Basketball League (NYBL) and the country's representative in the International Youth Basketball League (IYBL), participating schools can count on a smooth and fair league, particularly in the technical and officiating aspects that will be managed by the veteran coach Edgar Perry Brojan as Deputy Operation and Technical head with assistant coach Joel Baldago.

After the opening ceremony, the league will be held in a home-and-away format to give the schools the opportunity to expose their players in front of their schoolmates.

"This is a good opportunity for our students to develop further not just their skills but their character," said Theresa Dita Gracia Avendario-Pitalbo, athletic director and principal of Holy Deliverance Integrated Christian School-Angono.

Apart from HDICS, also confirmed to participate in the league sponsored by Spalding (official ball), DataLand Inc., Titans, GotoBox, iSEED, Café Uno, RGG Stainless Steel, Seashore Petroleum, PRM Sportwear, Ringless Sports, with Solar Sports as broadcast partner and the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) as media partners, are Xavier School, De La Salle Zobel, San Beda, Marist School, New Era University, and St. Augustine International.

"Actually more than 50 schools have sent an intention to play, but we have to get all the necessary documents. If ever, we reach 12 teams is already a good number, let's divide it into groups so that we can finish within three months," said Arimado.

Arimado also acknowledged the support of Spalding, led by Joven Babaan, vice president of Proline Sports Center Inc., as well as DataLand represented by Helen Zablan, in-house sales manager and Maricris Marcelo, account sales manager.

"We're always a partner in basketball development so you can count on us for help," said Babaan.

